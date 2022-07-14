ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Praise in the Park part of Dust Bowl festivities

By Don Wilkins Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xUTo_0gf5Cg6200

Before the basketball action begins with the 49th annual Dust Bowl, there will be gospel music filling the air around Kendall-Perkins Park starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

Byron Owen, president and tournament director of the Dust Bowl, said Praise in the Park Gospel Celebration — presented by McFarland Funeral Home — has been a tradition for at least 20 years leading up to the annual summer basketball competition.

“It’s a way we can start (the Dust Bowl) off,” he said. “It’s a blessing and why we call it a celebration.”

The concert will feature the Owensboro Men’s Mass Community Choir, Christopher Michael Wilson of Elizabethtown’s Embry Chapel AME Church, Evansville’s Nazarene Baptist Church Praise Team and Michael Johnson Sr., praise and worship leader.

Byron Owen’s brother, Larry “Chick” Owen, leads the Owensboro Men’s Mass Community Choir and is a founding member of the group.

Chick Owen said the choir will be making its debut at Praise in the Park, citing scheduling conflicts that prevented it from performing in the past.

“We’re normally a group that’s together for our main concert in February, so we don’t do a lot of extra appearances,” he said. “So the opportunity has never presented itself. But this year was different, and we thought this would be a good thing to be a part of.”

More from this section

At full strength, the choir boasts around 40 members.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chick Owen said the Juneteenth Celebration at Kendall-Perkins Park on June 18 was the first time in two years the group had performed together.

“The guys were clamoring to do something, so we agreed to sing at the Juneteenth and Dust Bowl gospel programs,” he said.

In case of rain, Praise in the Park Gospel Celebration will be moved to the H.L. Neblett Center, 801 W. 5th St.

The Dust Bowl tips off Tuesday, July 19, and runs through Saturday, July 23.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Comments / 0

Related
evansvilleliving.com

A Slice of Paradise

Evansville natives Karen and Tim Walthall needed a home that, much like their 52-year marriage, would stand the test of time, and in 1993 they found it. The couple, who first met at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center’s cow barn in eighth grade and married on Valentine’s Day 1970, quickly began making the Craftsman-style home on State Highway 662 their own.
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Set change brings film crew to Jasper

An independent film mainly being produced in Hardin County, Kentucky, moved up to Jasper Saturday evening due to some unforeseen circumstances. Fortunately, when Chris Gatrost, director/producer/writer of Live Laugh Die, found out he wouldn’t be able to shoot a pivotal scene in an Elizabethtown hardware store, Carolyn Randolph went to work to help find a local location. She is connected to the production through her daughter, Addison and her husband, Joe, who are both in the film.
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Donut Bank looks back 55 years

- Donut Bank is known as a staple to Indiana culture that many know and love. 55 years ago they opened their doors on First Ave. Since then they have grown in size, opening nine other stores in locations including, Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton and Henderson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Wilson#The Dust Bowl#Christopher Michael#Michael Johnson#Religion#Kendall Perkins Park#Mcfarland Funeral Home#Evansville
103GBF

New Caribbean Restaurant Opens in Henderson Kentucky

You can get a taste of Caribbean cuisine in Henderson!. It's always cool to hear of restaurants serving up unique cuisine coming to the area. Caribbean cuisine is something that we definitely don't have a ton of around this area, so I'm excited to see a new restaurant serving it up!
HENDERSON, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Meet Tony Ricketts, General Manager Of D-Patrick Auto Sales

Meet Tony Ricketts, General Manager Of D-Patrick Auto Sales. When you walk into D-Patrick Auto Sales, located on the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and Green River Road, the first thing you’ll notice is the fact that you are immediately met with a warm smile and a greeting by one of their sales team member. D-Patrick employees welcome you like you are family, and one of the main reasons is that D-Patrick is a local family-owned business.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Weiner Dog races make Triumphant return to Ellis Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the second weekend, of the Ellis Park 2022 summer meet, and Saturday, was a big day at the ‘Ol Pea Patch -- a day that officially “went to the dogs”. That’s right, it was the triumphant return, of the weiner dog races. The track held five qualifying heats, to determine who will be in the championship next month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

GALLERY: Owensboro road closed for pipe replacement

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews have begun work in Owensboro that’s expected to last several days. The Daviess County Fiscal Court shared images of the progress on social media. According to county officials, the project closed down Pleasant Valley Road between East 8th Street and the railroad tracks....
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro non-profit hosts fundraiser for homeless teens

In Owensboro, a non-profit hosted a fundraising event Friday to help build their new, long-term housing facility. On the west side of Owensboro, the Empowerment Academy was out in front of their new, long-term housing facility selling Boston butts and ribs to help raise funds for their new building. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

City’s West Side Is Now Home to the Evansville Estate Emporium

There is something new on the city's west side. Evansville Estate Emporium has just opened its doors. There is something really exciting about finding a well-loved antique to welcome into your home. It is almost magical when something old becomes something new (to you!) Finding Treasures. Honestly, shopping for vintage...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville murder still unsolved seven years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews called out to water rescue amid rainy weather

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Central Dispatch says a man was rescued with the help of other local agencies Sunday afternoon near the Twin Bridges. According to dispatch, the water rescue call came in around 1:44 p.m. Officials believe the man had gotten his car too far into a water behind the Sinclair gas station and had trouble getting out. The Henderson City Rescue Squad says the man was found in the water about 25 feet from the shore, in one of the sloughs, not in the Ohio River.
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

Here’s How You Can Help Out Beloved Evansville Food Truck After Total Loss Fire

One thing I love about the Evansville area is when someone in the community needs help, the Tri-State always steps up to lend a helping hand. On Friday, July 15th there were reports on Facebook about a food truck being on fire. Later it came out that the food truck in question was Fat Cat's BBQ. Fat Cat's BBQ is a staple in the Evansville food truck scene, known for its delicious smoked meats and BBQ plates. I mean where else can you get a plate of ribs with 2 sides for $12? On top of spotting the Fat Cat's BBQ food truck at many local events, they also cater events as well.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

WW2 plane dropping by Evansville for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- More than 75 years after the end of World War Two, a B-25 bomber plane dubbed the “Champaign Gal” has a new mission in Evansville. With many living World War Two veterans nearing or passing their 100th birthday, pilot Chuck Mangold says it’s more important than ever to preserve their stories, and American history. Dozens of pilots have signed the Champaign Gal’s bomb bay doors- preserving their name and connecting their stories to a moving museum.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Section of St. Joseph Ave. to close Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Part of St. Joseph Avenue will be closed on Monday while crews work. Vanderburgh County officials say the northbound lane will be closed from Wimberg Road to Mill Road for ditching. That is expected to last from 7:30 to 3:30 p.m. The detour will be Wimberg...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
245
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy