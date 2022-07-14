Praise in the Park part of Dust Bowl festivities

Before the basketball action begins with the 49th annual Dust Bowl, there will be gospel music filling the air around Kendall-Perkins Park starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

Byron Owen, president and tournament director of the Dust Bowl, said Praise in the Park Gospel Celebration — presented by McFarland Funeral Home — has been a tradition for at least 20 years leading up to the annual summer basketball competition.

“It’s a way we can start (the Dust Bowl) off,” he said. “It’s a blessing and why we call it a celebration.”

The concert will feature the Owensboro Men’s Mass Community Choir, Christopher Michael Wilson of Elizabethtown’s Embry Chapel AME Church, Evansville’s Nazarene Baptist Church Praise Team and Michael Johnson Sr., praise and worship leader.

Byron Owen’s brother, Larry “Chick” Owen, leads the Owensboro Men’s Mass Community Choir and is a founding member of the group.

Chick Owen said the choir will be making its debut at Praise in the Park, citing scheduling conflicts that prevented it from performing in the past.

“We’re normally a group that’s together for our main concert in February, so we don’t do a lot of extra appearances,” he said. “So the opportunity has never presented itself. But this year was different, and we thought this would be a good thing to be a part of.”

At full strength, the choir boasts around 40 members.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chick Owen said the Juneteenth Celebration at Kendall-Perkins Park on June 18 was the first time in two years the group had performed together.

“The guys were clamoring to do something, so we agreed to sing at the Juneteenth and Dust Bowl gospel programs,” he said.

In case of rain, Praise in the Park Gospel Celebration will be moved to the H.L. Neblett Center, 801 W. 5th St.

The Dust Bowl tips off Tuesday, July 19, and runs through Saturday, July 23.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299