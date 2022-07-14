Commissioners: Benefits of sportsplex outweigh costs

Owensboro city commissioners said Wednesday they support building an indoor sports facility, and the costs of building and maintaining a sportsplex would be offset by the economic impact.

While most commissioners said they also support the possibility of constructing a transient boat dock on the riverfront, at least one commissioner said he would vote against the dock proposal.

At a commission meeting Tuesday, officials discussed how rising prices, the need to look at future raises for city workers and the sportsplex and dock would affect the city’s general fund.

The analysis projected the city would spend $791,000 annually on maintenance and debt service on the dock, and $307,000 each year on sportsplex maintenance. Wage adjustments to recruit and keep city workers would cost an estimated $2.850 million.

Those three items, and increased costs for expenses like fuel, paving materials and other supplies, would reduce the city’s general fund balance from $29.6 million in the current fiscal year to $5.687 million by fiscal year 2027-28, as expenses outpace city revenue streams, according to projections created by the city’s staff.

Neither the transient dock or the sportsplex have been approved to go forward, although bid documents for the dock are scheduled to be ready this week.

On Tuesday, commissioners voiced support to begin making plans for a sportsplex, including finding a location and determining costs.

When asked if it was the right time to go forward with projects, given the general fund projections, Commissioner Mark Castlen said the city has debts that are close to being paid off, and the city could use freed-up funds from closed debts to finance a sportsplex.

“That money has already been allocated” to paying off debt, Castlen said. “It pretty much amounts to a transfer from one project to another.”

Castlen said he supports a sportsplex project, but would not vote to construct a transient boat dock.

The city did not receive a federal grant for the dock project and would have to fund the construction itself.

“I have not been happy with the boat dock situation,” Castlen said. “My opinion is it’s something to be used by a small group of people for a portion of the year.”

A sportsplex “is going to fill hotels and will be used year-round, and will be used by citizens of the community,” Castlen said. “The sportsplex, I’m going to take a chance on it, but the boat dock, I’m dead set against it.”

Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said of the projects, “our next step is the analysis,” including “ways to pay for them without using the general fund. There are other avenues and ways.”

With increases in construction material costs, waiting on the projects means they’ll become more expensive, Maglinger said. The economic benefits would offset the costs to the city, he said.

“You’ll never have something completely pay for itself,” said Maglinger, who believes the boat dock “will bring people from out of town” who will stay at local hotels.

Commissioner Jeff Sanford said officials are looking at other ways to finance the projects.

“There are things (going on) behind the scenes that don’t affect our taxpayers,” Sanford said.

Also, the city will have new sources of revenue that was not included in the analysis officials examined Tuesday, which includes Big Rivers Electric Corp. opening its new headquarters downtown and a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel opening by the convention center, Sanford said.

“I feel comfortable we can handle what we are trying to do,” he said.

As commissioner, Sanford said he has voted against projects in the past he didn’t feel the city could afford.

“I see a path,” he said. “If I didn’t see a path, I would be the first to be out.” The sportsplex is “an investment, not just for restaurants and hotels, but for the people of Owensboro to have an indoor sports facility on weekdays.”

The model presented Tuesday was for community sporting events to be held Monday through Thursday and for sports tournament that draw out-of-town visitors to be held on weekends.

Commissioner Bob Glenn said the city will have more revenue from increasing property values. Of the sportsplex and boat dock, Glenn said, “there are ways to do that without using the general fund.”

“We will not end up spending all the surplus on those two projects, assuming they are approved,” Glenn said. The plans for the projects could change, so the costs might be lower than anticipated, he said.

“It’s very likely in some form the sportsplex is going to happen,” said Glenn, who termed the boat dock a possibility.

Of the sportsplex, Glenn said, “I think it’s a really safe investment, where we will be able to make our money back, and it helps the community, too.

“Is it going to happen tomorrow? No. It may take 15 to 20 years” for the city to get its investment back from the sportsplex. “But I’m confident we’ll get there.”

Mayor Tom Watson said the city would further explore the projects. The projects “are going to generate revenue, but there are going to be considerable costs,” he said.

Watson said there are still several details to work out, such as finding a location for a sportsplex and the costs of that facility and the boat dock.

While those projects are being fleshed-out, the city should also move on plans to attract and retain employees, Watson said.

“We do lose good people, and I have been preaching that for years,” he said. “I would like to see what we want to do for employees first.”

