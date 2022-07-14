I wish Big Gabe was more visible

Somebody on Facebook the other day suggested that we move "Big Gabe,’’ the one-ton concrete statue of the late Gabe Fiorella Sr., to the courthouse lawn to replace the Confederate statue that used to be on the corner of Frederica and Third streets.

So, I drove out to 1400 Burlew Blvd. where the statue has been standing for more than 30 years, to see how it looks these days.

Other than Fiorella’s trademark red coat being repainted blue, it still looks great.

In case you came to town after 1990, here’s what I’m talking about.

Fiorella was Owensboro’s most famous restaurateur.

Born in Brazil of Italian parents at the turn of the last century, he came to Owensboro a child.

In 1917, he started in business with a hamburger wagon at Fourth and Frederica streets.

Five years later, Fiorella bought an old saloon — Abe’s — at 326 Frederica St.

He saved money by just adding a G to the sign and calling the place Gabe’s and added “Steakhouse of the South.”

In the 37 years he stayed there, his eatery became an Owensboro institution.

It was known across Kentucky — and far beyond its borders.

In 1959, Gabe moved to 18th and Triplett streets and built a new restaurant and a shopping center — one of the city’s first — there.

He ordered the 12-foot, 6-inch statue of himself — a creation of local folk artist Elmer Cecil — in 1966.

More from this section

For 19 years, Big Gabe stood at the corner of 18th and Triplett, his right arm raised in greeting with the words ‘’Hi, Neighbor’’ at the base.

It was something people remembered.

A welcome to that part of the city.

But Fiorella died in January 1977 at age 76.

And the restaurant was sold in 1985.

Big Gabe was hauled off to a concrete company along the bypass.

In 1987, the restaurant reopened, and they brought him back to his corner.

But a couple of years later, they razed the restaurant, and Big Gabe went to the storage company.

RoadsideAmerica.com rates Big Gabe as “worth a detour.”

I don’t think the courthouse lawn is the right location.

But I wish we could find a place to display Big Gabe, so people wouldn’t have to detour.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com..