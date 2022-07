Click here to read the full article. During the 2021-2022 season 94 scripted series earned the ReFrame Stamp for gender-balanced hiring. Among them were “Bridgerton,” “Euphoria,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Yellowjackets” and more. As 200 series were considered, 47% were found to earn the stamp — a 7% decrease since the previous year. Each “Stamped” series was found to hire women or individuals of other underrepresented gender identities (including those who are non-binary or gender non-conforming) in at least four out of eight key roles including writer, director, producer, lead, co-leads and department heads. Additional points were awarded to productions that hire women...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 19 MINUTES AGO