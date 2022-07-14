ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, KY

Beverly's Hearty Slice adds voter drive

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

In May, Travis Owsley extended the outreach of his Beverly’s Hearty Slice organization to three feeding stations around the city.

On Friday, he’s adding a voter registration drive from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at all three locations.

“This will be awesome,” Owsley said. “A lot of African Americans haven’t seen the importance of voting. We want to convince them that they need to vote.”

But the drive isn’t just for African Americans, he said.

“I want to see every race involved,” Owsley said. “We need more diversity.

“This is a great opportunity for families that don’t have transportation, computers or cellphones to come down, and we’ll have workers there to help them register. This hasn’t been offered anywhere before, so I thought this was special and a great opportunity to get people to vote.”

People should bring their ID when they come, Owsley said.

The feeding centers are in Kendall-Perkins Park, Dugan Best Recreation Center and the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club’s former C. Martel Wightman Unit at Rolling Heights.

Beverly’s Hearty Slice, the nonprofit Owsley started two years ago to honor his mother, who died in 2018, offers free pizza, a bottle of water and hygiene items to anyone who comes to the centers.

Owsley said the Rolling Heights site has drawn 250 or more people every other Friday night this summer.

The other sites have averaged a little under 50 people, he said.

“The weather plays a big role in that,” Owsley said. “It’s been so hot. Some people just drive up, get a slice of pizza and leave.”

He said, “Voting really matters. This is going to be huge. We hope we can sign up a lot of people who aren’t registered to vote.”

Owsley said Beverly’s Hearty Slice is filing for grants to help with the feeding program.

The organization’s mission is to spread positivity, celebrate diversity and provide hope through serving the community.

Owsley said he started the project because “too many were dying from drugs and violence. I wanted to spread hope and inspire others.”

People who want to help can contact him through the Beverly’s Hearty Slice Facebook page, he said.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

