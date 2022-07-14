ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Man killed in Wednesday motorcycle accident

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

A man died of injuries suffered in a vehicle collision Wednesday morning on New Hartford Road.

Owensboro Police Department reports say the collision occurred at 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street. Reports say a man driving a motorcycle was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

The man on the motorcycle, who has not yet been identified, suffered serious injuries and later died at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, reports say.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by OPD's accident reconstruction unit.

Comments / 2

Mr. Bud light
5d ago

Because the vehicle pulled out in front of the bike. People are in such a hurry anymore that nothing, not even someone's life matters. RIP and praying for his family.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Henderson Police identify suspect in fatal motorcycle crash

Henderson Police have identified a man wanted in connection to leaving the scene of a crash that killed a motorcyclist. HPD is looking for 52-year-old Barry Harper in connection to an accident that took place before 8AM on Friday, July 15th. The crash involved a Dodge van and a motorcycle at the intersection of KY 425 and Old Corydon Road.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Henderson police identify suspect in Friday’s deadly wreck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police have released the name of the suspect they say was involved in the Friday crash that killed a motorcyclist. According to police, that suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Barry Lee Harper. Henderson Police Department detective John Nevels says they released the name and...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Driver arrested after hitting two homes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested Sunday night after they ran a car into two homes and a telephone pole. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to the area of Franklin and Governor Street around 7:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found damage to two separate homes. Police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Owensboro, KY
Accidents
104.1 WIKY

Henderson Teen In Critical Condition

Henderson County deputies were called to the vicinity of Green River Road and Tillman Bethel Road about 4:30 Sunday morning where they found three juveniles involved in a wreck. Investigation showed a male was driving the truck, while two girls were riding in the bed. The truck apparently went off...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Girl critically injured after overnight crash in Henderson

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities said an overnight crash left a girl hospitalized after she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck. On Sunday morning around 4:36, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Green River Road and Tillman-Bethel Road. Deputies said […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Owensboro crash

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. The Daviess County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died as 39-year-old Nicholas C. Howell. The crash happened on Wednesday morning, at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street. Police say...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#Opd
WEHT/WTVW

Crews called out to water rescue amid rainy weather

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Central Dispatch says a man was rescued with the help of other local agencies Sunday afternoon near the Twin Bridges. According to dispatch, the water rescue call came in around 1:44 p.m. Officials believe the man had gotten his car too far into a water behind the Sinclair gas station and had trouble getting out. The Henderson City Rescue Squad says the man was found in the water about 25 feet from the shore, in one of the sloughs, not in the Ohio River.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

GALLERY: Owensboro road closed for pipe replacement

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews have begun work in Owensboro that’s expected to last several days. The Daviess County Fiscal Court shared images of the progress on social media. According to county officials, the project closed down Pleasant Valley Road between East 8th Street and the railroad tracks....
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis police crash into Family Dollar

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Sturgis Kentucky Police vehicles have been involved in an apparent crash with each other resulting in one hitting the Family Dollar store. Sturgis Mayor Doug Rodgers said no one was injured and the officers involved were sent for the required drug screens. The Family Dollar had enough damage forcing it to be closed on July 15.
STURGIS, KY
wevv.com

Search for suspect paused after fatal crash in Henderson

A search for a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Henderson, Kentucky on Friday has been put on pause. The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of the Henderson Bypass and Old Corydon Road. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle heading west and...
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. law enforcement agencies undergo active shooter training

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County law enforcement agencies used the former South Middle School building for active shooter training last week. That included officers and deputies from Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville, Central City, and Powderly Police Departments, as well as the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. That...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man arrested with duffle bag of drugs and stolen gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) arrested a man for having a large amount of drugs and a stolen handgun at the 300 block of South Green River Road on July 15 at 11:10 p.m. Police identified the man as 35 year-old Michael Jimenez. Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man tells police he has COVID, coughs in officer’s face

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A felony shoplifting investigation led to an assault-related arrest Friday in Muhlenberg County. The Central City Police Department says they were assisting other agencies in the investigation when they pulled over a Nissan. Police believed a man of interest was in the vehicle. After pulling over the Nissan, officers say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Child found at Jasper’s McDonald’s; parents arrested for neglect

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called to the Southside McDonald’s on July 15 about 10:25 p.m. for a report of a child walking around the restaurant by himself. JPD investigated and determined the child belonged to Michael Brasell and Leandra McCormick. JPD obtained a search warrant for their residence according […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased named on Old Corydon-Henderson Road

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police Department (HPD) says the driver of the motorcycle, Charles B. Harris III, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. HPD says on July 15 at 7:58 a.m. it responded to the intersection of Hwy 425 and Old Corydon Road in reference to a Collison between a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after officers say she ran while trying to take her into custody. Officers say they were called to a probation facility in the 2000 block of Vogel Road. Officers were told 32-year-old Crystal Clark was being held there after failing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man arrested after chase through Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A high-speed chase in Madisonville ended with the arrest of one man. It started around 1:30 Friday morning on South Main Street. Officers say they were patrolling the area when they saw a car speeding. That’s when police say the officer started chasing after the suspect....
MADISONVILLE, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
245
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy