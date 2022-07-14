Summer Clubhouse

Each month of Spice Club features two spices/mixtures with different flavor profiles or from different regions and cuisines. Along with a sample of both featured spices, each kit includes simple recipes that showcase the spices and provide TCPL resources to find more recipes and ideas. Registration is required to reserve a kit. Please register online beginning Monday, July 18 at 10 AM. Kits will be available for pickup Tuesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 24. This Kit is sponsored by Friends of The Colony Public Library.

THE COLONY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO