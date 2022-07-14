trike rally

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The 44th Festival in the Park occurred in Spearfish this weekend. Over 180 vendors took over Spearfish City Park to sell art and food from around the region. The festival began in 1977 and has grown to be one of the largest festivals in the upper...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The heatwave across the central United States is prompting many to stay indoors. While most people are able to do that, the unhoused in Rapid City are left to find a way to stay cool outside. Temperatures across much of the central United States neared...
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Transportation approved a grant for the city of Sturgis to conduct a study on one of its busiest corridors, Junction Avenue. Sturgis is the largest city in Meade County and sees an influx of tourists each year during the annual motorcycle rally. At...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Community Bank donated more than 99,000 diapers to the Cornerstone Woman and Children’s Home and the Bella Pregnancy Resources Center in Spearfish. These donations were accumulated in June from donations at both of the Black Hills Community Bank locations. Several events were...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday for the 36th Hills Alive festival...it is the biggest Christian music concert and festival in the Black Hills. The festival has Music artists like Pea-Bod, Jonny Diaz, and Skillet taking center stage this weekend...all free of charge...
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - July 17 is National Ice Cream Day and the warm weather is rather fitting for the day. The U.S. Census website says on average Americans eat around four gallons of ice cream per year. At 722 1/2 Main Street, in Spearfish is Leones’ Creamery; and while...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Commissioners will meet for the biweekly meeting on Tuesday, and on the agenda, the group plans to expand the county’s wheel tax. The tax is currently at $2 per wheel and could move up to $5 a wheel. The wheel tax...
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - High gas prices and problems at United States airports are not keeping tourists away from South Dakota. Monday, South Dakota’s average gas price dipped a little down to $4.55 a gallon. According to AAA, that’s a little bit higher than the national average. However, those...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Canyon Lake Little League All-Stars won’t be playing in this year’s State Tournament, but these young sluggers have positive attitudes that will help them get far on and off the diamond. Ben Burns has the details.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a service that took off during the pandemic... subscription boxes. And you can find them for just about anything And now you can even get a local meat box thanks to one Sturgis business. Sturgis Meat Service offers locally grown food but with...
Police responded to a pair of crashes Monday afternoon on Highway 16 near Reptile Gardens. This one was on the hill just north of Reptile Gardens on Highway 16. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Hyundai Santa Fe that had run out of gas was stopped in the driving lane when it was rear ended by a Suzuki motorcycle. The motorcycle ended up partially underneath the car.. The Patrol says the 20-year old man riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. The two people in the Hyundai were not hurt. The Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.
