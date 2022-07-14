Ellington's Cain twins are double trouble for Coventry in U-11 Section 4 tourney

WINDSOR LOCKS — Logan Cain is one minute older than his brother Liam and admits there are good and bad things about having a twin.

“The best part is that everyone gets our names wrong,” Logan said with a smile. “But when we fight. I don’t really like that.”

There was a lot to like on Wednesday, however, as the twins helped lead the Ellington U-11 Little League All-Stars in different ways to an opening-round win in the Section 4 tournament

Liam Cain had two hits, scored three runs, and drove in three while Logan Cain escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and pitched a scoreless second as Ellington defeated District 11 representative Coventry 19-0 at Pesci Park. The game was called after three innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

“Logan came in and took care of business and got the out he needed,” Ellington manager Jared Albert said. “Liam’s our only lefty and he’s been hitting the ball really well.

“We put the ball in play tonight, got a lot of baserunners on, and put the pressure on them.”

Ellington (1-0) takes on District 12 representative Putnam/Woodstock today at 6 p.m. at Pesci Park and a win would assure the District 8 champions a spot in Saturday’s sectional final. Coventry (0-1) faces Putnam/Woodstock Friday at 6 p.m. and must win to have a chance to play on Saturday.

The Section 4 winner advances to the double-elimination state final four July 23-27 at Newington’s Volunteer Field.

Liam Cain opened the scoring with a two-run double and scored on a Jude Burnham groundout to make it 3-0. Logan Cain came on to pitch in the bottom of the first with the bases loaded and two outs and got the strikeout to end the frame. He ran to the dugout with his brother, the catcher.

“They’re very competitive, but very supportive of each other,” Albert said. “Anytime you’ve got two brothers on the same team they’ll want to beat out the other one. They love to be the battery, pitching and catching, together. If I asked Logan who he’d want his catcher to be, he’d say Liam. You can see the joy in them when they’re out there together.”

There’s no one else they’d rather have as teammates.

“We have really good chemistry and it’s fun to be on his team,” Logan Cain said.

The fun continued for Ellington as Burnham and Kam Allyn had RBI singles in a six-run second. Liam Cain had an RBI single in a 10-run third that included a three-run double by Allyn.

Practice may make perfect but Ellington’s game experience showed. Coventry was playing its first game as it was the only District 11 U-11 team.

“It’s been difficult to get the boys back in game situations after practicing for the last month,” Coventry manager Ken Meacham said. “It’s been tough to scrimmage because other teams have been in the tournament. We came out rusty but overall the kids handed themselves well. They battled and that counts.”

Starting pitcher Chris Krevorkian showed good control and catcher Nick LaRue was strong behind the plate. Third baseman Ryan Strickland, a left-handed thrower, was a defensive standout while leadoff man Wyatt Hartigan had a single for his team’s lone hit.

Coventry will have today off before facing Putnam/Woodstock, another team that didn’t play any district games.

“We’ll practice and focus on fundamentals and fun,” Meacham said. “There were a lot of long faces as this was a rough one for the boys. We want to remind them why we play the game — to have fun.”

Leadoff hitter Bryce Albert had two hits and scored four runs for Ellington. Allyn finished with two hits and four RBIs while Burnham two hits, two runs scored, and three RBIs. Tyler Voiland also had two hits.

There’s more work to do today.

“We came here and talked about just doing what we’ve been doing,” manager Albert said. “The team did what we needed to do. We hit, we fielded, threw strikes and got the result we wanted.”