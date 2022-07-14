ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Young single mom nearing college degree at UD after long gap from high school

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
DAYTON — Graduating from high school and going straight to college is not the path everyone takes but one woman said a scholarship for those with at least a five-year education gap between high school and college changed her life.

Corey Deel became a single mom right out of high school and gave giving birth to her daughter, Zoe, two weeks after turning 19 years old.

She said that left behind any ideas of going to college.

“Just realizing that there was another experience that I wasn’t going to have,” Deel told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott. She decided to take care of her daughter.

“She (Zoe) was my priority, first and foremost,” Deel said.

Five years after high school, Deel decided to get her associate’s degree.

Deel is now 29 years old and working on her bachelor’s in neuropsychology at the University of Dayton.

She never thought that was possible until receiving the Osher Reentry Scholarship.

“Knowing that it was financially accessible for me was one of the biggest parts in applying,” Deel said.

This year, UD received a $1 million gift from the Bernard Osher Foundation to continue helping those like Deel.

“10 students per year are eligible to receive this, this scholarship for up to $5,000,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president of strategic enrollment management at the University of Dayton.

For people questioning if they can get back in the classroom again after so many years, Deel said you can’t give up.

“Even when it feels inaccessible, just by taking the steps and just starting, that it can be really accessible,” Deel said.

When she graduates from UD next year, Deel said she plans to go to medical school.

Zoe
