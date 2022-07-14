ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New law lifts barrier for bars

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 5 days ago
Joe Hubay, a business partner at Plank Street Tavern, prepares a beer for a customer. The N.C. General Assembly passed a bill signed this past week by Gov. Roy Cooper that does away with the longstanding requirement for private bars to have paid members. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Owners of what have been private bars are raising a toast to the end of a long-standing state requirement that they charge a membership fee to let customers through the door.

House Bill 768, passed by the N.C. General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last week, eliminated a requirement that bars earning most of their revenue through alcoholic beverage sales charge customers at least a $5 annual membership fee.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Deborah Adkins, owner of After Hours Tavern on N. Main Street in High Point.

Private bar owners say the revenue generated from membership fees was offset by the loss of business from people who didn’t want to pay and the cost of maintaining membership databases.

The policy particularly affected private bars in the High Point area because of the High Point Market, said Joe Hubay, whose family runs Plank Street Tavern on Church Avenue downtown. Marketgoers who showed up at Plank Street Tavern during the spring and fall home furnishings trade shows hesitated to buy a membership for a bar they might visit once or twice a year, Hubay told The High Point Enterprise.

“Same thing with the food truck festival” that took place nearby in June, he said. “We have people who come from out of town. Now we don’t have to worry about selling them a membership.”

Adkins said that eliminating the membership requirement will make it easier on her employees and guests when there’s a large crowd.

“You had to make sure everyone was a member,” she said. “It’s time-consuming because they have to log in with their phone numbers, and you have to make sure their phone numbers and their names match their driver’s license.”

Hubay said ending the membership mandate should boost Plank Street Tavern’s revenue.

“We’ve had people who have come by and said, ‘We just wanted to have one drink and check you out,’ ” Hubay said. “But you tell them you have to pay $5 to get in and they turn around and walk out. This change is a breath of fresh air.”

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

