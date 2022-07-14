ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Book tells history of Market, downtown

By GUY LUCAS ENTERPRISE EDITOR
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago
HIGH POINT — John Joe Schlichtman first visited High Point 21 years ago on an impulse, driving here from New York City in a rented car.

He explored the city, struck up many conversations, was charmed by the warmth of the locals, and the visit changed the course of his life and career.

The work that filled the intervening years now has been distilled into a book, “Showroom City,” which tells the history of the High Point Market, how it gradually swallowed the city’s downtown, and various efforts over the decades to carve out downtown spaces oriented to local residents.

The first time Schlichtman heard of High Point was in 2000. He was a graduate student at New York University and working for a homelessness services organization clashing with the operators of some nearby furniture showrooms.

The operators were angry that the city would not move the homeless out. They threatened to move to High Point, which they said was an international hub of the industry and kept its vast showroom areas free of such eyesores.

Schlichtman, an “urban sociologist” studying issues tied to urban planning and policy, was riveted.

“I was like, ‘What is this place?’ ” he said in an interview this week.

He looked up all he could online, only grew more intrigued and in 2001 decided “I just had to rent a car and come down.”

What he found was not quite the business utopia the New York showroom operators described, but it was like nothing he had ever seen or heard of before: a smallish city with trade show exposition space “larger than the combined area of the furniture expos of Cologne, Tokyo, Guadalajara, Milan and Sao Paolo.”

“The middle of nowhere for most,” he writes in the book, “it is the center of the universe for many in the world’s furniture fashion industry, a node of specialized global commerce.”

He also found welcoming residents willing to share their stories.

“The warmth of the city, which I still enjoy, and the amazing outlier case drew me there,” he said in the interview.

He moved to High Point in 2002 to begin what was supposed to be a three-year research project for a dissertation he would write about Market and downtown.

Schlichtman — now an associate professor at DePaul University in Chicago — completed his dissertation and received his PhD, and his plan was to turn the dissertation into a book.

The book took nine years to write — but then International Market Centers swept in and took over most of High Point’s showroom space.

“Once that happened, this became a completely different book,” he said.

Part local history, part personal journal, part urban planning analysis and critique, “Showroom City” for the most part is easy reading, filled with voices of High Point residents.

It is a story with only a handful of identified good guys — both men and women — and many everyday people who see downtown as in the grips of largely impersonal, international forces they don’t understand.

Market is not the villain of the story, though. It is more like a force of nature, such as the Mississippi River at flood stage, or a king tide rising over coastal seawalls.

If there are villains, they are among the city’s long procession of elected officials — or, as the book puts it, “High Point’s history of visionless, growth-chasing leadership.”

Schlichtman even describes one city official, whom he does not name, calling him aside and telling him more or less to take his Yankee butt home and leave High Point well enough alone because the city and Market are doing just fine.

High Point readers likely will devour the many parts based on personal interviews with local residents telling their memories of people, places and events.

They probably will not so eagerly consume the parts that reflect Schlichtman’s policy wonk credentials as an urban sociologist.

However, the passages that will appeal mainly to planners and Schlichtman’s fellow sociologists are few and mostly not very long, and two of the book’s three main parts are primarily history: Part I is the history of Market’s expansion, and Part III is the history of efforts to either slow the expansion or preserve parts of downtown for local use. Much of Part II, how people have interacted with downtown, is also history.

Schlichtman said he hopes his book finds broader appeal than just High Point residents and urban planners, such as anyone who is simply interested in how municipal politics work, the limits on what government and individual mayors can do, and where cities fit into a globalized economy.

And he thinks there is a lot in it even for native High Point residents who feel informed about local history.

“It fills in missing pieces of the puzzle,” he said. “Most people don’t spend as long researching a place as I have High Point.”

In contrast to the version of the book he had nearly finished when IMC came to town, this version ends on a hopeful note — which is not what Schlichtman expected.

He writes in the book, “I assumed I would illuminate how High Point ceased governing altogether and willingly faded into the Greensboro hinterland in exchange for a stable stream of tax revenue.”

But the ongoing developments that so far have resulted in such things as Truist Point stadium, Congdon Yards, the Stock + Grain Assembly, the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum and the promise of a new boutique hotel changed his outlook.

“I’m hopeful because I remember how absolutely no one knew where change was going to come from,” he said. “Now there is momentum, but … the fate of High Point still has yet to be determined.”

High Point Enterprise

