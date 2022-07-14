ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archdale, NC

Developer plans first phase of Archdale project

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
ARCHDALE — A developer has filed plans for the first phase of what could be the largest residential project in Archdale’s history.

Desco Investment Co. of Chapel Hill is seeking a special-use permit for construction of 103 townhomes on a portion of the 230-acre Old English Farm property off Trindale Road.

The townhome section would be part of a subdivision of up to 536 homes the developer is planning.

The Archdale Planning Board on Monday recommended approval of the permit request for the townhomes and a preliminary site plan for the entire project, which would also include 433 single-family lots.

Both items will go to the City Council on July 28 for final action.

Desco Investment Co. got the land rezoned by the council last year to support its plans for development of a neighborhood “village” concept on the site, with clusters of homes surrounded by open space, trails, a dog park, a playground, pool and other amenities that complement the adjacent Grubb Family YMCA and surrounding area.

The townhomes are planned for a 16.6-acre portion of the property just east of the YMCA that would connect to Trindale Road via existing Old English Farm Road.

It would also connect with the single-family portion of the subdivision once it’s developed.

All of the townhomes must be at least 1,400 square feet each and include a garage, as well as several architectural standards, under conditions that were offered by the developer.

Other zoning conditions for the subdivision will require the developer to install a traffic-calming roundabout along English Farm Road, as well as the amenities.

The developer is also proposing to construct a 10-foot-wide asphalt greenway through the subdivision that would connect to the YMCA.

