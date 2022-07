GREEN COUNTY, Mo. – A missing person alert has been issued by the Green County Sheriff's Office regarding a Springfield woman with mental health issues. According to the alert, 19-year-old Allie Brown was last seen in downtown Springfield on July 14. Brown is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, blue eyes, a shaved head, and two tattoos: a heart with flames behind her right ear and a flower on her right ankle. She is known to use the alias “Daisy Jean.”

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO