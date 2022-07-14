Top Asian News 1:53 p.m. GMT

Protesters abandon seized buildings with Sri Lanka in limbo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan protesters retreated from government buildings they seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled a day earlier under pressure from demonstrators furious over the island nation’s economic collapse. But he failed to resign as promised — and further angered the crowds by making his prime minister acting leader. Protesters want both men out and a unity government in to address an economic calamity that has triggered widespread shortages of food, fuel and other necessities.

AP PHOTOS: Sri Lankan protesters swarm leaders’ domains

Protesters sitting at a desk in the prime minister’s office and waving national flags from the building’s rooftop terraces. Ordinary Sri Lankans sprawling in plush living rooms, playing a piano and marveling at paintings in the vacated presidential palace. The images of protesters taking over government buildings amid clouds of tear gas and making themselves at home in the lavish surroundings are a striking contrast to the privations of everyday life amid Sri Lanka’s economic collapse. The protesters, who occupied the presidential residence since Saturday and stormed the prime minister’s office on Wednesday, vowed they would stay until both men resign.

EXPLAINER: What’s happened and what’s next in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president, who had announced he would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. Here’s what’s happening in Sri Lanka: — The country is hurtling toward bankruptcy — Daily essentials including food and medicine are scarce — Political corruption has deepened mistrust in the government — The double whammy of government and economic instability is further complicating recovery Sri Lanka’s prime minister, who said he’ll step down after a new government is installed, says the island nation’s debt-laden economy has “collapsed” as it runs out of money to pay for food, fuel and medicine.

‘Don’t fall ill’: Sri Lanka doctors warn of drug shortage

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Don’t fall ill or get into accidents: That’s the advice doctors in Sri Lanka are giving patients as the country’s economic crisis leaves its health care system short of drugs and other vital supplies. The South Asian island nation lacks the money to pay for basic imports like fuel and food, and medicine is also running out. Such troubles threaten to undo its huge gains in public health in recent decades. Some doctors have turned to social media to try to get donations of supplies or the funds to buy them. They’re also urging Sri Lankans living overseas to help.

Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police protection for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot last week while giving an outdoor campaign speech. Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in Nara in western Japan, shocking a nation known for its low crime rate and strict gun control. Photos and videos of the shooting show the gunman was able to approach Abe from behind, while security guards were focused toward the front. “I think there were problems with the security measures,” Kishida said. Officials at the National Public Safety Commission and National Police Agency are investigating what went wrong and will compile measures in response, Kishida said.

N. Korea backs independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has become one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in support of Russia’s war against its neighbor. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea in response and condemned Pyongyang’s decision as undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. North Korea has repeatedly blamed the United States for the crisis in Ukraine, claiming the West’s “hegemonic policy” justified Russia’s offensive in Ukraine to protect itself. North Korea’s state media said Thursday that the country’s foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, sent letters to leaders in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk a day earlier to convey the North’s decision to recognize their independence and its willingness to develop diplomatic relations with both.

Parent sues Australian cardinal over child sex abuse charge

The father of a deceased former choirboy filed a lawsuit against Cardinal George Pell and the Catholic Church in an Australian court on Thursday claiming the parent suffered psychological injury over an accusation that the once-senior Vatican official sexually abused the son. Neither the father nor the son can be named under Australian laws that conceal the identities of victims of sexual abuse. The father said in 2019 he was considering legal action seeking damages when Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, was sentenced to six years in prison on jury convictions for abusing the son and another choirboy in a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s.

Australia, Indonesia commit to fight against FMD outbreak

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Australia’s top agriculture official met with his Indonesian counterpart on Thursday to discuss ways to stop a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that has infected hundreds of thousands of cattle in Indonesia and prevent the outbreak from spreading to Australia. The disease was detected in the Indonesian provinces of Aceh and East Java in May and has spread to 20 other provinces, including Bali, in the past two months. Australian Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt met with Indonesia’s Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and vowed to support Indonesia’s efforts to contain the spread of the outbreak in Australia’s closest major neighbor.

China opens former air raid shelters amid heat wave

BEIJING (AP) — High temperatures have prompted cites in eastern China to open former air raid shelters as a relief from the heat. Temperatures have surpassed all-time records in much of the country, while flooding has hit many parts. Air raid shelters were built in numerous Chinese cities during the Japanese invasion beginning in 1937. The building campaign was restored in the late 1950s when the former Soviet Union canceled its projects with China, prompting then-leader Mao Zedong to lean toward a diplomatic opening with Washington while guarding against a nuclear attack.

WHO: COVID-19 cases rise for the 5th week, deaths stable

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide rose for the fifth week in a row while the number of deaths remained relatively stable, the World Health Organization reported Thursday. In the U.N. health agency’s weekly review of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO said there were 5.7 million new infections confirmed last week, marking a 6% increase. There were 9.800 deaths, roughly similar to the previous week’s figure. Earlier this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic still qualifies as a global emergency and he was “concerned” about the recent spike. “The virus is running freely, and countries are not effectively managing the disease burden,” he said during a Tuesday press briefing.