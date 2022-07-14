Top Asian News 1:53 p.m. GMT

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Top Asian News

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Protesters abandon seized buildings with Sri Lanka in limbo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan protesters retreated from government buildings they seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled a day earlier under pressure from demonstrators furious over the island nation’s economic collapse. But he failed to resign as promised — and further angered the crowds by making his prime minister acting leader. Protesters want both men out and a unity government in to address an economic calamity that has triggered widespread shortages of food, fuel and other necessities.

AP PHOTOS: Sri Lankan protesters swarm leaders’ domains

Protesters sitting at a desk in the prime minister’s office and waving national flags from the building’s rooftop terraces. Ordinary Sri Lankans sprawling in plush living rooms, playing a piano and marveling at paintings in the vacated presidential palace. The images of protesters taking over government buildings amid clouds of tear gas and making themselves at home in the lavish surroundings are a striking contrast to the privations of everyday life amid Sri Lanka’s economic collapse. The protesters, who occupied the presidential residence since Saturday and stormed the prime minister’s office on Wednesday, vowed they would stay until both men resign.

EXPLAINER: What’s happened and what’s next in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president, who had announced he would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. Here’s what’s happening in Sri Lanka: — The country is hurtling toward bankruptcy — Daily essentials including food and medicine are scarce — Political corruption has deepened mistrust in the government — The double whammy of government and economic instability is further complicating recovery Sri Lanka’s prime minister, who said he’ll step down after a new government is installed, says the island nation’s debt-laden economy has “collapsed” as it runs out of money to pay for food, fuel and medicine.

‘Don’t fall ill’: Sri Lanka doctors warn of drug shortage

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Don’t fall ill or get into accidents: That’s the advice doctors in Sri Lanka are giving patients as the country’s economic crisis leaves its health care system short of drugs and other vital supplies. The South Asian island nation lacks the money to pay for basic imports like fuel and food, and medicine is also running out. Such troubles threaten to undo its huge gains in public health in recent decades. Some doctors have turned to social media to try to get donations of supplies or the funds to buy them. They’re also urging Sri Lankans living overseas to help.

Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police protection for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot last week while giving an outdoor campaign speech. Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in Nara in western Japan, shocking a nation known for its low crime rate and strict gun control. Photos and videos of the shooting show the gunman was able to approach Abe from behind, while security guards were focused toward the front. “I think there were problems with the security measures,” Kishida said. Officials at the National Public Safety Commission and National Police Agency are investigating what went wrong and will compile measures in response, Kishida said.

N. Korea backs independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has become one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in support of Russia’s war against its neighbor. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea in response and condemned Pyongyang’s decision as undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. North Korea has repeatedly blamed the United States for the crisis in Ukraine, claiming the West’s “hegemonic policy” justified Russia’s offensive in Ukraine to protect itself. North Korea’s state media said Thursday that the country’s foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, sent letters to leaders in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk a day earlier to convey the North’s decision to recognize their independence and its willingness to develop diplomatic relations with both.

Parent sues Australian cardinal over child sex abuse charge

The father of a deceased former choirboy filed a lawsuit against Cardinal George Pell and the Catholic Church in an Australian court on Thursday claiming the parent suffered psychological injury over an accusation that the once-senior Vatican official sexually abused the son. Neither the father nor the son can be named under Australian laws that conceal the identities of victims of sexual abuse. The father said in 2019 he was considering legal action seeking damages when Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, was sentenced to six years in prison on jury convictions for abusing the son and another choirboy in a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s.

Australia, Indonesia commit to fight against FMD outbreak

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Australia’s top agriculture official met with his Indonesian counterpart on Thursday to discuss ways to stop a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that has infected hundreds of thousands of cattle in Indonesia and prevent the outbreak from spreading to Australia. The disease was detected in the Indonesian provinces of Aceh and East Java in May and has spread to 20 other provinces, including Bali, in the past two months. Australian Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt met with Indonesia’s Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and vowed to support Indonesia’s efforts to contain the spread of the outbreak in Australia’s closest major neighbor.

China opens former air raid shelters amid heat wave

BEIJING (AP) — High temperatures have prompted cites in eastern China to open former air raid shelters as a relief from the heat. Temperatures have surpassed all-time records in much of the country, while flooding has hit many parts. Air raid shelters were built in numerous Chinese cities during the Japanese invasion beginning in 1937. The building campaign was restored in the late 1950s when the former Soviet Union canceled its projects with China, prompting then-leader Mao Zedong to lean toward a diplomatic opening with Washington while guarding against a nuclear attack.

WHO: COVID-19 cases rise for the 5th week, deaths stable

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide rose for the fifth week in a row while the number of deaths remained relatively stable, the World Health Organization reported Thursday. In the U.N. health agency’s weekly review of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO said there were 5.7 million new infections confirmed last week, marking a 6% increase. There were 9.800 deaths, roughly similar to the previous week’s figure. Earlier this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic still qualifies as a global emergency and he was “concerned” about the recent spike. “The virus is running freely, and countries are not effectively managing the disease burden,” he said during a Tuesday press briefing.

The Associated Press

Putin holds talks in Tehran with leaders of Iran, Turkey

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin held meetings Tuesday in Iran, seeking to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine. In only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighbor in February, Putin met Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on pressing issues facing the region, including the conflict in Syria and a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis. As the West heaps sanctions on Russia and the costly campaign drags on, Putin is seeking to bolster ties with Tehran, a fellow target of severe U.S. sanctions and a potential military and trade partner. In recent weeks, Russian officials visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice to review Tehran’s weapons-capable drones for possible use in Ukraine, the White House has alleged. Iran rolled out a long red carpet for Putin at Tehran’s Mehrabad airport, where Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji greeted him warmly before he was whisked into his presidential convoy to the city.
Iran's Khamenei seeks long-term Moscow, Tehran cooperation

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Tehran and Moscow needed to stay vigilant against "Western deception," calling for long-term cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, state TV reported on Tuesday.
Germany again rejects Russian explanation for gas supply cut

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Monday that a turbine at the center of uncertainty about future gas deliveries through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe was only supposed to be installed in September, underlining its insistence that there should be no technical obstacle to the gas flow. Meanwhile, Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas said it had received a letter from Russia’s Gazprom claiming “force majeure” — events beyond its control — as the reason for past and current shortfalls in gas deliveries, a claim that the importer rejected. Analysts say the impact of the move on...
Turkey warns it can 'freeze' Sweden, Finland's NATO process

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey can still “freeze” Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO unless the two countries take steps that meet Ankara’s security demands, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday. Last month, Turkey lifted its objection to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance but warned that it would block the process if they fail to extradite suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups or the network of an exiled cleric accused of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016. The Nordic countries’ accession still needs to be approved by the parliaments of all 30 NATO members and Turkey’s parliament could refuse to ratify the deal. “I would like to remind once again that if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfill our conditions, we will freeze the (accession) process,” Erdogan said in a televised addressed following a Cabinet meeting. “Our stance on this issue is very clear. The rest is up to them.”
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Iran to discuss a U.N.-backed proposal to unblock exports of Ukrainian grain. In Kramatorsk, a city in...
AP PHOTOS: Europe seeks to stay cool in record-breaking heat

From a usually-temperate Britain to Europe’s blistering southern nations, people across the continent are trying to stay cool amid sweltering temperatures. In the U.K. — where the country’s weather organization issued its first ever “red” warning for extreme heat — parks and roads were bare as many sought shade indoors. Guards at Buckingham Palace weren’t spared the soaring temperatures, breaking their usual stoicism for sips of water. For the first time on record, temperatures went above 40 C (104 F) in England on Tuesday.
EXPLAINER: 37 years later, Mexican drug lord to face justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The capture of fugitive drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was hailed by U.S. authorities as an example of cooperation with Mexico in the fight against drugs. But in fact Caro Quintero had been the source of 37 years of tension between the two countries. Caro Quintero was one of the primary suppliers of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana to the United States in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Mexican marines captured him in the mountains of northwest Mexico Friday. Mexico had been slow in going after the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel for killing U.S. DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985, as well as several other U.S. citizens around the same time. The U.S. had to nearly shut down border traffic to pressure Mexico to go after Caro Quintero in the 1980s, but even then the Mexican legal system wasn’t able to hold him in jail: in 2013 he walked out of prison on an erroneous decision by a Mexican appeals court, and had returned to his drug trafficking operations.
Tunisian opposition party leader questioned by authorities

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition party has been questioned by the country’s counterterrorism unit Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorism financing through an association charity. It’s unclear how long the counterterrorism hearings could last for Rached Ghannouchi, 81, who is the leader of the Islamist Ennahdha party. Critics believe it could lead to his arrest — or a trial. Outside the hearing in the capital, Tunis, Ghannouchi’s supporters decried the proceedings as a sham orchestrated by authorities. Angry demonstrators held placards reading: “No to political trials,” “Down with the putsch” and “Saied get out,” in allusion to the exceptional measures taken by President Kais Saied that he claimed were to “cleanse the country of corruption that plagues all the cogs of the state.”
Turkish court upholds exit from treaty protecting women

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A top administrative court in Turkey ruled Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to pull the country out of a key European treaty protecting women from violence was lawful, rejecting petitions seeking its cancellation, the state-run news agency reported. Erdogan withdrew Turkey from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention last year, prompting condemnation from women’s rights groups and Western countries. The landmark convention was signed in Istanbul in 2011. Several women’s groups and other organizations had petitioned the Council of State, arguing that Erdogan’s move to pull out of the treaty through a presidential decree was unlawful. The court’s judges, however, ruled by a majority decision to reject the petitions, Anadolu Agency reported. Last year’s decision to leave the convention came after some officials from Erdogan’s Islam-oriented party had advocated for a review of the agreement, arguing it was inconsistent with Turkey’s conservative values by encouraging divorce and undermining the traditional family unit. Critics also claimed that it promoted homosexuality.
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president among PM, 2 rivals

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse. Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, is a seasoned politician with wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs and has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund. He is backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition, but is unpopular among voters who view him as a holdover from the previous government that led the country into economic catastrophe. The 73-year-old Wickremesinghe was appointed prime minister by deposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May to help restore Sri Lanka’s international credibility. The leading challenger, former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, was nominated Tuesday by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition after opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew and said he would support him.
