El Paso, TX

Express ekes out 6-5 win over Chihuahuas

By El Paso Chihuahuas
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning but lost 6-5 to the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Chihuahuas right fielder Brent Rooker went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs in the loss. It was Rooker’s third multi-home run game this season and the eleventh time this season a Chihuahuas’ player hit multiple homers.

Taylor Kohlwey and Rooker hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, the fourth set of Chihuahuas back-to-back homers this season.

San Diego Padres pitcher Steven Wilson struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth inning on MLB injury rehab. Wednesday’s loss snapped El Paso’s four-game winning streak.

