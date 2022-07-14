Express ekes out 6-5 win over Chihuahuas
EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning but lost 6-5 to the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The teams have split the first two games of the series.
Chihuahuas right fielder Brent Rooker went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs in the loss. It was Rooker’s third multi-home run game this season and the eleventh time this season a Chihuahuas’ player hit multiple homers.
Taylor Kohlwey and Rooker hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, the fourth set of Chihuahuas back-to-back homers this season.
San Diego Padres pitcher Steven Wilson struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth inning on MLB injury rehab. Wednesday’s loss snapped El Paso’s four-game winning streak.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0