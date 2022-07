In a poll commissioned by Notley for the Austin Monitor, Change Research surveyed 507 likely voters in Austin, Texas, from June 24-29, 2022. Over the course of the past week, we’ve published a series of stories examining the data. Now it’s anybody’s turn. Read on for the complete results of our survey and more information about the methodology employed by Change Research. The more data-minded among our readers can also read the results broken down along demographic lines and compared to other responses and longer answers provided by respondents.

