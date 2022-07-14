ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

West Covina police arrest domestic violence suspect after standoff, pursuit

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHHdI_0gf50igB00
Raul Sanchez, 46, of West Covina was arrested after a high-speed pursuit in West Covina. | Photo courtesy of the West Covina Police Department

A 45-year-old domestic violence suspect was in custody Wednesday after allegedly leading authorities on an hour-plus-long pursuit that resulted in a violent crash, and ended in a standoff with police in West Covina.

The pursuit began in West Covina just before 9 p.m. Tuesday as the suspect — later identified as Raul Sanchez of West Covina — allegedly led police on a chase that traversed at least four freeways at speeds that approached 90 to 95 mph in a light-colored Scion before moving to the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway with West Covina Police Department officers in pursuit.

West Covina officers, who were the only police agency involved in the chase except for helicopter assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, attempted at least two maneuvers to slow the Scion down in Whittier on Telegraph Road but were unsuccessful.

The Scion sustained damage to its rear bumper due to the P.I.T maneuvers. The last police maneuver caused the Scion to hit a center median and a utility pole before the driver sped off.

When Sanchez returned to West Covina after a long drive on several freeways, police slammed into the Scion near Broadmoor and Workman avenues, forcing the vehicle to stop and crash into a white Kia Optima at approximately 11:10 p.m. Tuesday.

White smoke poured from under the hood of the Scion, but Sanchez remained in the vehicle for more than three hours before he was taken into custody.

A SWAT team and a K-9 unit were called to the scene when Sanchez refused to surrender. Officers fired less-than-lethal weapons into the Scion when he did not immediately surrender.

Sanchez was arrested around 2:30 a.m., according to a West Covina dispatcher. He was booked domestic battery, forced oral copulation, evading arrest and resisting officers, and his bail was set at $100,000.

Comments / 1

Related
signalscv.com

Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly leaving children in car to fight with boyfriend

A woman was arrested after reportedly leaving her two children in a vehicle in order to go inside a home and fight her boyfriend, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from a report received by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Thursday regarding a possible domestic violence incident on the 24200 block of Bamboo Drive in Newhall.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

23-year-old Black man shot while running away from San Bernardino police

San Bernardino police came under scrutiny Monday after security footage showing the events leading up to the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old Black man surfaced on social media."I could understand if he was a threat to them," said Adams' mother Tamika Deavila King. "But he was not a threat to them. He was running for his life."According to the San Bernardino Police Department, uniformed officers from a specialized unit were investigating complaints from neighbors about an illegal gambling facility on Saturday at about 8 p.m. Security camera footage showed two officers driving past the facility in an unmarked vehicle before...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#P I T#Swat#K 9#Calle
claremont-courier.com

Man shot, killed in Claremont, suspect arrested

Claremont police were called to the Claremont Lodge, 736 S. Indian Hill Blvd., early Monday regarding reports of gunshots. Upon arrival at 12:10 a.m. they discovered a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. First responders, including paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, performed life saving measures, but the victim died as a result of his injuries. His identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
CLAREMONT, CA
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run on Mission Boulevard [Pomona, CA]

Victim Dead after Pedestrian Accident on Towne Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 2:15 a.m., at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Towne Avenue. Investigators say the driver of a passing vehicle struck the pedestrian and immediately fled the scene. Eventually, first responders arrived and transported...
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana deputies arrest man who allegedly viciously attacked a woman

Fontana deputies arrested a man who allegedly viciously attacked a woman in the unincorporated area of Rialto on July 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Two deputies suffered minor injuries during the arrest but did not require professional medical treatment. The incident took place at about 5:55...
FONTANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Granada hills biker killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup truck

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Mission Hills, authorities said Sunday. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly black, long-bed pickup truck, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist was identified as Freddy Perez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Two men arrested in Irvine after allegedly stealing mail and checks

A mail theft crime in Irvine gets stamped out with the arrest of two Long Beach men. Walter Virulaalveno (41) and Darwin Romero (32) were booked at Orange County Jail for possession of narcotics and identity theft after they were caught stealing mail from mailboxes earlier this month. Irvine police...
IRVINE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Suspicious death” of a woman

The “suspicious death” of a woman in Huntington Beach Saturday afternoon has resulted in one “person of interest” being taken into custody as the investigation continues. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, police responded to reports of “suspicious circumstances” at a home...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS News

One killed in Upland after argument leads to stabbing

Upland Police Department officers responded to a stabbing in Downtown Upland early Saturday morning where two people were stabbed. One of the victims died from its injuries. The other victim was transferred to a nearby hospital. Authorities said the the victims and the suspect were fighting each other. The suspect...
UPLAND, CA
KTLA

Neighbor arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Long Beach: Police

A 78-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Long Beach Saturday morning, and the Long Beach Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man who lived in the same condominium complex on suspicion of killing her. The woman, Long Beach resident Paz Veliz, was found at about 6:18 a.m. “suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds to […]
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Man, 54, reported missing in Vermont Knolls

Authorities seek the public’s help Monday to locate a 54-year-old man who was last seen in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles. Maximiliano Monzon was last seen March 18 in the area of Vermont Avenue and West 76th Street, near Loren Miller Elementary School, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Long Beach Woman Stabbed To Death, Suspect Detained

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A woman was stabbed to death today in Long Beach and a suspect was arrested by police after an unspecified use of force. The stabbing was reported at 6:18 a.m. in the 2000 block of Coolidge Street, according to Long Beach police. Witnesses told police they...
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy