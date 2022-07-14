ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlC33_0gf4zO9a00

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Mac & Cheese Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums .

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

51 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama women's basketball picked up a commitment from 2024 center Leah Brooks:
  • UA Adapted Athletics hired a new operations coordinator:
  • And Alabama men's basketball introduced fans to freshman guard Rylan Griffen:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 14, 1911: Riley Smith, the first Crimson Tide player selected in an NFL draft (second overall, 1936) was born in Carrollton, Miss.

July 14, 1990: Rolando McClain was born in Athens, Ala.

July 14, 1990: The Birmingham Post-Herald announced its Team of the Decade for the 1980s. Linebacker Cornelius Bennett was named Player of the Decade; with running back Bobby Humphrey getting the offensive award and Derrick Thomas the defensive honor. Gary Hollingsworth, who was still playing for the Crimson Tide, was named the best quarterback.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I signed because I wasn’t ready to quit playing ball. I just wanted to keep playing. I signed for $250 a game and a little bonus. We won the Eastern Division championship twice and the NFL championship once in the three years I played and the most I ever got was $350 a game. I made more money in the offseason.” — Riley Smith to the Professional Football Researchers’ Association in 1983.

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday. His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

The Rock visits Deion Sanders and Jackson State

Jackson, MS–Actor, former professional wrestler, and XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid a visit to Jackson State University on Saturday for the XFL HBCU Showcase. The visit gave him the opportunity to reunite with Deion Sanders while on the Jackson State campus. Thee Pregame Show has...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Carrollton, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Latest Commitment

Alabama's football program got great recruiting news on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide landed 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes. Georgia wasn't able to land him, despite the fact his father Verron played for the program. Haynes is currently the third-best player in his home state (Georgia) and the fourth-best...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Smith
Person
Bobby Humphrey
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
FanSided

Alabama Football: Tide lands Justice Haynes, stunning Georgia

Catching recruiting experts off guard, Alabama Football landed highly rated running back, Justice Haynes. It wasn’t supposed to happen. Haynes is a Georgia Bulldog legacy with his father, Verron having been a Bulldog running back. According to the top recruiting sources, the 2023 class rating for Justice Haynes is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Clemson Insider

Former Florida State commit flips to Clemson

Clemson and Erik Bakich have picked up a verbal commitment from a prospect out of the Sunshine State in the class of 2023. Sanford (Fla.) Lake Howell High School right-handed pitcher Chance Fitzgerald announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media on Saturday evening. Fitzgerald was previously committed to...
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Crimson Tide Roll Call#National Mac Cheese Day#The Bamacentral Forums#The Crimson Tide#Ua
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Georgia OLB No Longer With Team

Outside linebacker Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia Bulldogs, sources confirm to Dawgs Daily. Programs usually deal with an uptick in roster turnover after winning a national title. Georgia is logjammed at several positions, and it appears Dean wants to seek snaps at another locale. Dean ...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
BamaCentral

Former LSU Teammates Wish Eli Ricks Well at Alabama

ATLANTA — There isn’t any bitterness coming from Baton Rouge, La., regarding Eli Ricks' transfer to Alabama this offseason — at least not when it comes to the cornerback’s former teammates. After spending the past two seasons with LSU, Ricks switched sides in one of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Star QB's Nickname Change

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson said he will no longer use the "AR-15" nickname to distance himself from the semi-automatic rifles used in multiple mass shootings across the United States. Richardson, who wears No. 15, said he's discontinuing an apparel line featuring the AR-15 nickname and is working with representatives to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Verron Haynes reacts to son, 4-star recruit Justice, committing to Alabama over Georgia football

Alabama football received a commitment Sunday from Georgia legacy and Buford (Ga.) High four-star running back Justice Haynes, a major win for head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide's recruiting efforts for the 2023 cycle. Haynes' father, Verron, played running back at Georgia from 1999-01 and reacted to his son's decision shortly after his social media announcement.
GEORGIA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy