Effective: 2022-07-19 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dickey; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Morton; Sioux; Slope; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Across southern North Dakota * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.

ADAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 37 MINUTES AGO