UPDATE 1-China 2022 summer wheat output rises 1% from last year - stats bureau

 5 days ago

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's wheat for the summer harvest rose slightly from the previous year, the country's statistics bureau said on Thursday, following concerns after heavy autumn rains delayed planting for the winter harvest. Summer wheat crop output in the world's top grower of the grain rose...

GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 5-month low; corn extends gains

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 2% on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains. Corn gained more ground on concerns over...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 15-25 cents, corn up 6-12, soybeans up 25-35

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 25 cents per bushel * Wheat higher in a rebound from five sessions of losses that took prices to five-month lows. Firmer outside markets and a weaker U.S. dollar also supportive. * Signs of improved U.S. export demand and uncertainty about a timely resumption of Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine lending strength to wheat. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded up 23-1/4 cents at $8.00 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 17-1/2 cents at $8.55, and MGEX September spring wheat was last up 16-1/4 cents at $9.23. CORN - Up 6 to 12 cents per bushel * Corn futures rise on worries about stressful weather in portions of the Midwest as the U.S. crop approaches its key pollination phase of growth. Spillover support from higher energy markets and weaker U.S. dollar. * Analysts expecting steady to lower crop conditions in a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later on Monday. * CBOT September corn futures last traded up 9-3/4 cents at $6.14 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last up 10-1/2 cents at $6.14-1/4. SOYBEANS - Up 25 to 35 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on worries about stressful crop weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and spillover support from stronger soymeal and soyoil values and higher energy markets. * Analysts expecting steady to lower crop conditions in a weekly USDA report later on Monday. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 28-1/2 cents at $14.94-1/2 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last up 33 cents at $13.75-1/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Paul Simao)
China's grain, pork and sugar imports in June 2022

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in June, according to data released on Monday by the General Administration of Customs. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month. Commodity June % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 2.21 mln -38.2% 13.59 mln -11.1% Wheat 520,000 -31.3% 4.94 mln -7.8% Barley 440,000 -56.3% 3.77 mln -33.4% Sorghum 930,000 -14.9% 6.02 mln 25.7% Pork 120,000 -64.2% 800,000 -65.1% Sugar 140,000 -66.7% 1.76 mln -13.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Blair)
3 Big Things Today, July 18, 2022

Soybean and grain futures were all higher in overnight trading as extreme heat remains over the central U.S. Heat indexes from North Dakota all the way into southern Texas will hit triple digits over the next two days, extending a heat wave that's been hanging over the region, according to data from the National Weather Service.
GRAINS-Corn dips as U.S. crop report eases supply concerns

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost ground on Tuesday with prices under pressure after a weekly report showed the condition of the U.S. crop is stabilising in its key phase of development, easing concerns over global supplies. Wheat rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota...
Russian wheat up slightly, exports accelerate

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose slightly last week, helped by a stronger rouble, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday, adding that exports quickened with arrival of the new crop. The United States last week issued clarification reassuring banks, shippers and insurance companies that transactions with Russian food and fertiliser exports would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow. Traders consider this clarification "with very careful optimism", IKAR said in a note. It currently expects the country to export more than 2 million tonnes of wheat this month. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $360 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said. Russia exported 500,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 340,000 tonnes the previous week, said fellow consultancy Sovecon, citing port data. Wheat prices for imminent supply were at $355-360 a tonne, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,275 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($234.13) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,250 rbls/t +300 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,925 rbls/t -200 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t -$110 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,310/t -$60 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,089.9/t +$76.3 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 14*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 19.9 15.5 3.5 Crop, as of same 14.9 10.6 2.7 date in 2021 Yield, 4.1 4.2 4.6 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.4 3.9 date in 2021 Harvested area, 4.9 3.7 0.8 mln hectares Harvested area, as 4.3 3.1 0.7 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data for the current season. ($1 = 56.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)
Beijing, CN
China
Surging prices double Tunisia's food trade deficit in first half

TUNIS, July 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia's food trade deficit doubled to 1.559 billion dinars ($496.99 million) due to the higher cost of imports of cereals and sugar in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, the state Agricultural Observatory said on Tuesday. The food...
Brazil corn exports soar 221%, driven by Ukraine's absence

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports via southern ports in Parana state have continued to exceed expectations, with shipments rising 221% in the first half of the year amid Ukraine's absence from the market. According to a Paranagua port authority statement on Monday, the rise in corn...
EXPLAINER-Price surge prompts regulators to peer into commodity hinterland

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Spikes in energy and grain prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, coupled with the suspension of nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange in March due to a disorderly market have prompted regulators to take a closer look at the commodities sector. WHAT...
CORRECTED-TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to July 11

(In story dated July 15, corrects harvest progress for winter and spring barley) PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 27 ending July 11. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 50 Week 26 2022 14 Week 27 2021 3 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 12 22 61 3 Week 26 2022 2 11 23 61 2 Week 27 2021 0 6 17 71 5 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 97 Week 26 2022 83 Week 27 2021 39 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 11 25 59 3 Week 26 2022 2 11 25 59 3 Week 27 2021 1 6 20 69 4 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 82 Week 26 2022 50 Week 27 2021 37 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 13 29 55 1 Week 26 2022 2 13 29 55 1 Week 27 2021 1 7 25 64 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 41 Week 26 2022 14 Week 27 2021 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 15 32 50 1 Week 26 2022 2 15 32 50 1 Week 27 2021 0 4 12 79 4 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 0 3 13 75 8 Week 26 2022 0 3 12 76 8 Week 27 2021 0 1 10 81 8 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
UPDATE 3-Brazil's most populous states cut local taxes on ethanol

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - The governments of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, the two most-populous Brazilian states, on Monday cut local taxes on ethanol, a move followed by Parana state, in a bid to make the biofuel more competitive at the pump after a similar gasoline tax cut.
UPDATE 2-U.S. panel revokes duties on fertilizers from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, concluding that those imports did not hurt American producers. The panel's vote may help ease shortages and price increases for fertilizers...
Rhine river shipping in Germany hampered by falling water levels

HAMBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - Low water levels after recent dry weather continue to prevent cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the river Rhine in Germany, traders said on Monday. Water levels fell again over the weekend and shallow water is hampering shipping on the entire river in Germany...
Indonesia will "very likely" delay implementation of B35 - official

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia will "very likely" delay rollout of its B35 biodiesel, which was previously expected to start on July 20, energy ministry official Dadan Kusdiana said on Tuesday. The implementation still needed a number of technical discussions, he said. Indonesia currently uses B30, which means 30%...
Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy to increase in coming years - Draghi

ROME, July 18 (Reuters) - Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy will become more significant in the coming years, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday, after meeting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers. Draghi said Italy was a "privileged partner" of Algeria and that the two countries were...
Philippines mulls fertiliser deals with China, Russia, others

MANILA, July 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines is looking to strike import deals with some of the world's biggest fertiliser suppliers, including China and Russia, to help lower costs and increase food production amid high inflation, the government said on Tuesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to reach out to...
