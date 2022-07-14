ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New round of monsoon weather brought dust, rain and flooding to Phoenix

Cover picture for the articleThe latest round of monsoon weather brought not only blowing...

Stunning Arizona monsoon footage

FOX 10 viewers sent in pretty amazing footage from a monsoon that rolled through the Phoenix area on Sunday, July 17. We're talking walls of dust, high gusts of wind, strong rain and heavy storm damage.
12news.com

No A/C in extreme heat: How to get relief after monsoon storms cut power to thousands in East Valley

MESA, Ariz. — Thousands in the East Valley were left without power Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms caused numerous outages. Salt River Project (SRP) technicians are estimating that some of the outages won't be restored until late Monday afternoon, when temperatures are expected to hit around 109 degrees. See live power updates on SRP's website here.
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon 2022: Cleanup efforts continue after Arizona's stormy weekend

PHOENIX - Cleanup efforts remain ongoing in parts of the Phoenix area on July 18, after a weekend of monsoon weather brought lots of damage to various parts of the Valley. The weekend of wild weather has resulted in cities across the Valley being left with severe damage, from fallen trees to downed power lines.
Monsoon Forecast for July 18th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for today, Monday, July 18th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Most activity today will be over the western Rim and Grand Canyon region. Heavy rain, lightning, hail, gusty winds, and flash flooding are all possible. Storm chances decrease as you head east, especially for the lower elevations.
AZFamily

Monsoon storms plow through Phoenix Sunday night - clipped version

Another First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Sunday with extreme heat still expected, with a high of 113 expected. Phoenix couple claims nearby I-17 construction is causing home to shake. Updated: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM MST. |. While the work is supposed to help clear rainwater, some...
fox10phoenix.com

Another round of monsoon storms across Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is seeing another round of storms hitting Valley cities this weekend. NWS issued several thunderstorm advisories for cities and counties across the state on July 16, which began in the east Valley. Stay with FOX 10 for updates and check out our live radar to...
12 News

Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storm damage

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storms caused damage inside the decades-old burial spot. The monsoon storm that rolled through Sunday night and caused power outages across the Valley, didn’t leave out the historic cemetery near University Drive and Center Street. “This is the third...
KTAR.com

State Route 87 closed north of Mesa after storms bring down power lines

PHOENIX – A section of an East Valley highway remained closed Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms pounded the area, according to Arizona transportation officials. State Route 87 north of Mesa was shut down in both directions because of fallen power lines between between McDowell Road and Shea Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
fox10phoenix.com

Big Sandy Fire: Wildfire leads to about 20 evacuations in Arizona community

WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple...
