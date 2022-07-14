New round of monsoon weather brought dust, rain and flooding to Phoenix

FOX 10 viewers sent in pretty amazing footage from a monsoon that rolled through the Phoenix area on Sunday, July 17. We're talking walls of dust, high gusts of wind, strong rain and heavy storm damage.
Some people in Mesa still without power because of monsoon storms. Some neighborhoods in Mesa still don't have electricity as crews work to restore power following powerful monsoon storms. Thousands in Eloy, Arizona City without power after storm knocks out power lines.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An active monsoon season continued late Sunday night into early Monday morning as thousands still remain without power in the Valley. Areas of north Mesa saw almost an inch and a half of rain! Wind gusts of up to 80 mph knocked down large transmission towers, trees and cacti in many parts of the East Valley.
MESA, Ariz. — Thousands in the East Valley were left without power Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms caused numerous outages. Salt River Project (SRP) technicians are estimating that some of the outages won't be restored until late Monday afternoon, when temperatures are expected to hit around 109 degrees. See live power updates on SRP's website here.
ELOY, Ariz. - Residents in Eloy and Arizona City are still dealing with the aftermath of a powerful Sunday night monsoon storm that left destruction in its wake. "It started off a red storm. The whole sky was red," said Blake Ramirez, who lives in the area. "Next thing you know, everything went black, and rain everywhere."
PHOENIX - Cleanup efforts remain ongoing in parts of the Phoenix area on July 18, after a weekend of monsoon weather brought lots of damage to various parts of the Valley. The weekend of wild weather has resulted in cities across the Valley being left with severe damage, from fallen trees to downed power lines.
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for today, Monday, July 18th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Most activity today will be over the western Rim and Grand Canyon region. Heavy rain, lightning, hail, gusty winds, and flash flooding are all possible. Storm chances decrease as you head east, especially for the lower elevations.
Another First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Sunday with extreme heat still expected, with a high of 113 expected.
PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is seeing another round of storms hitting Valley cities this weekend. NWS issued several thunderstorm advisories for cities and counties across the state on July 16, which began in the east Valley.
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storms caused damage inside the decades-old burial spot. The monsoon storm that rolled through Sunday night and caused power outages across the Valley, didn’t leave out the historic cemetery near University Drive and Center Street. “This is the third...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued through Sunday. Our First Alert Days will continue through the weekend, with temperatures expected near 114 Saturday and Sunday. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for ozone pollution in Maricopa County including the Phoenix metro area through Sunday.
PHOENIX — The family land around Maryjane Garcia Stanley’s home north of Mesa went from pristine to unrecognizable in a day. Sunday night’s strong winds and rain destroyed a mobile home on the property, trapping her mother in the rubble. “It’s devastating. I’m still in shock. I...
PHOENIX – A section of an East Valley highway remained closed Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms pounded the area, according to Arizona transportation officials. State Route 87 north of Mesa was shut down in both directions because of fallen power lines between between McDowell Road and Shea Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
After a weekend of heavy storms across Arizona, Pinal County officials have established an emergency shelter in Eloy for affected areas. Robson Ranch will house those in need of shelter from the intense weather conditions and provide water, air conditioning and phone charging stations until 6p.m. Toltec Middle School’s gym will also be used as an overnight shelter.
WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple structures.
