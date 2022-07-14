ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michael, MN

Daze and Knights Fun Run

Press & News
Press & News
 5 days ago

St. Michael Daze and Knights will be holding their seventh annual Color Daze 5K Run at 8:30 Saturday, Aug. 13, located in front of City Hall. Early bird registration will be open on the Daze and Knights website at stmdazeandknightsfestival.com until July 26 at noon.

Registration for the 5K is $25 and for the half mile kids fun run is $15. T-shirts and goodie bags will be guaranteed for the first 125 registrations.

Participants may also register day of the race at 7:30 a.m. until 8 a.m. in front of City Hall, but T-shirts and medals will not be guaranteed.

Event is sponsored by Allina Clinic, B&D Plumbing, MidWestOne Bank and Millennium Dance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Michael, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Plumbing#Knights Fun Run#Allina Clinic
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
230
Followers
326
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy