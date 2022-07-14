Daze and Knights Fun Run

St. Michael Daze and Knights will be holding their seventh annual Color Daze 5K Run at 8:30 Saturday, Aug. 13, located in front of City Hall. Early bird registration will be open on the Daze and Knights website at stmdazeandknightsfestival.com until July 26 at noon.

Registration for the 5K is $25 and for the half mile kids fun run is $15. T-shirts and goodie bags will be guaranteed for the first 125 registrations.

Participants may also register day of the race at 7:30 a.m. until 8 a.m. in front of City Hall, but T-shirts and medals will not be guaranteed.

Event is sponsored by Allina Clinic, B&D Plumbing, MidWestOne Bank and Millennium Dance.