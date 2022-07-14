ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The most exciting iPhone 14 model could be delayed

By Philip Michaels
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 5 days ago

The rumored iPhone 14 Max may be one of the most anticipated iPhone releases in a while. A potential new addition to the iPhone lineup, this iPhone 14 model would offer shoppers the chance to get a big-screen handset from Apple without having to pay iPhone Pro Max prices.

But this 6.7-inch phone is proving hard to make, if reports from Apple's supply chain are any indication. This week, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants told followers on Twitter that Apple is having a hard time lining up panels for the iPhone 14 Max .

Specifically, Young says that iPhone 14 Max panel shipments are lagging way behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will feature the same size screen but offer a fast-refreshing display — a feature that apparently won't be available on the lower-cost iPhone 14 models. According to 9to5Mac , which reported on Young's Twitter comments, panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are three times higher than those for the iPhone 14 Max.

This is just the latest report suggesting that Apple may be running into issues with the iPhone 14 Max. An earlier report from May claimed one iPhone 14 model was behind schedule due to strict coronavirus-related lockdowns in China. The report didn't specify which model, but it's rumored that it might have been the iPhone 14 Max. (For what it's worth, a subsequent statement from Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone supplier, claimed that the lockdown impact was limited on its operations .)

Nevertheless, any report about potential supply shortages will spark speculation of a delayed launch from the expected iPhone 14 release date. Rumors suggest Apple will unveil its new phones in the second week of September, though that's far from confirmed at this point.

If the iPhone 14 Max is proving difficult to make in large volumes, Apple has a couple of options for launching the iPhone 14 lineup. It could go with a staggered launch where some models arrive earlier than others. This has happened multiple times recently, with 2020's iPhone 12 launch being the most recent example. In that coronavirus-impacted year, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived in October, while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max followed up with a November release.

Apple could also launch all the phones at once, and just live with the possibility that iPhone 14 Max will outstrip supply for a while. That happened at the outset of last year's iPhone 13 rollout, where Apple had a hard time keeping up with demand for its iPhone 13 Pro models, at least initially.

Then again, those scenarios both assume that the iPhone 14 Max is not only behind schedule but that Apple won't be able to ramp up production between now and the fall. Apple could ultimately wind up shipping all four models at once, with any production issues like the ones being reported having no impact on the release date.

The iPhone 14 Max will likely have a bigger battery as well as a bigger screen than the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14. Otherwise, our iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Max comparison suggests a lot of similarities between the two phones. Both are likely to feature two rear cameras and run on the A15 Bionic chip powering the current iPhone 13 Pro models, which could mean a boost in RAM.

It's the iPhone 14 Pro models that are shaping up to be the more feature-packed offerings in Apple's fall lineup. Those phones are tipped to get an A16 Bionic processor and a potentially more powerful main camera. The iPhone 14 Pro could also ditch the notch on Apple's front display for less obtrusive camera cutouts.

There's a lot of time between now and the rumored launch date in September for Apple to sort out any issues. Here's hoping all four iPhone 14 models are ready to go.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Why Your Android Phone Is Overheating And How To Fix It

Smartphone overheating is a common problem that's been around since the first models hit the market, and it remains an issue today. Overheating can be an issue with any gadget that has a need for high-powered processing, from smart TVs to smartphones. Unlike basic mobile phones of the past, modern smartphones are equipped with advanced CPU and GPU system-on-chips capable of processing power that grows with each new generation. The harder a smartphone's processor works, the more heat it generates (via Qualcomm).
CELL PHONES
CNET

Android 12 Hidden Settings You Might Not Know About

Android 13 is still a few months away from its public release, but there is still a lot to explore on Google's current mobile operating system -- Android 12. Whether you own a Pixel 6 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S22, you can find a number of hidden settings and features on Android 12 that can completely change how you use your Android device.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Do Your iPhone a Favor and Clear Your Cache

Your iPhone browsers can benefit from a little routine maintenance, just like most things. Over time, they become digitally cluttered, which can slow down page loading times or sometimes cause pages to load wrong. Regardless of whether you prefer Chrome or Safari or any other browser, it's a good idea...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 12#Smart Phone#Ios#Foxconn
The Independent

iOS 16: Apple gives iPhone users early access to new update

Apple has released its public beta of iOS 16, giving iPhone users access to a whole host of new features.iOS 16 was unveiled last month and will be fully released in the autumn, alongside the new iPhone 14. But the public beta allows people to get an early version of the software.Apple has released public betas of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16, as well as iOS 16. They can all be installed by joining up on the Apple Beta Software Program website.That means that users can get all of the big features before they are released. That includes...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
SlashGear

How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your Android Phone

Spyware is a constant annoyance at best (and danger at worst) for any device connected to the internet, which is something Android users know all too well. From innocent-looking apps quietly taking control of phones to fraudulent system updates, the nefarious software seems to be everywhere, and it's almost never easy to deal with once it takes root. The best way to counteract spyware is to avoid getting it on your system in the first place.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

3 creepy lists that show everything Google knows about you

You might think of Big Tech companies as untouchable giants that are far removed from your everyday life. In reality, these companies want to get close and personal with you. Google is an especially ardent admirer, which is why you might want to find out all the things Google knows about you.
INTERNET
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

The most popular jacket on Amazon is massively marked down—but only for a few more hours

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Prime Day 2022 is about to come to a close but the deals aren't done yet. While we've seen discounts on blenders to bedding and more, the down jacket from Orolay dipping to 49% off is a welcomed item that's going straight into our basket.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy