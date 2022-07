(Seguin) – The Seguin ISD has officially launched its new Safety Task Force by recently hosting its first organizational meeting. The meeting came days before the release of the Texas House Committee report which showed the “systemic failures” behind the tragedy that unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The interim report by the investigative committee shares details of what went wrong on that fateful day in which a gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers inside their classrooms.

