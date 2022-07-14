Gaming VC firm Konvoy plans to invest $150M in blockchain gaming

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Tuesday as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring. The S&P 500 was 1.9% higher in midday trading after a powerful tide carried more than 95% of the stocks in the index upward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 500 points, or 1.6%, at 31,572, as of a little past noon Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 2.3%. Stocks have dropped close to 20% this year on worries about rising interest rates and high inflation, which puts an even brighter spotlight than usual on how much profit companies are making. If earnings hold up, it would provide a major support for markets. But if CEOs warn about troubles ahead, another tumble may be on the way. More types of companies are reporting how much they earned during the spring, broadening out from the banks that dominated the earliest part of the reporting season.

