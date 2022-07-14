Teignmouth sentry box converted into seafront 'peep box'

A country with a village called Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch is bound to be a fascinating destination. Wales may feel like a tucked away place, but those in the know have long broadcasted the country’s seemingly hidden idyllic landscapes. The Dark Knight Rises placed Batman’s fictional cave behind the very real Henrhyd Falls. The Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood was so popular that even eleven years after going off air, you can still find a shrine to secondary character Ianto Jones in Cardiff’s Mermaid Quay. And Netflix hit Sex Education films in the village of Chepstow. (Yes, you can go visit the corner store, or the bridge where Adam and Eric broke up.)

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 HOURS AGO