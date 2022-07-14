ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Teignmouth sentry box converted into seafront 'peep box'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn old sentry box on a Devon seafront has been renovated and turned into a "peep box". The box - outside Teignmouth's Grand Pier - allows people to look inside and see how the town looked in old and more recent times. It is the latest part of a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Views sought over surfer statue in Newquay

Consultation has started on placing a statue of a surfer overlooking a beach at Newquay. The 5m (16ft) £100,000 statue is being given to the town by Stuart and Cherrilyn Keogh to mark the town's connection to the sport. Newquay Town Council is asking local people if they approve...
SPORTS
BBC

Queen's Baton Relay travels through Staffordshire and Shropshire

The Queen's Baton has passed through Staffordshire and Shropshire on the latest leg of an international relay ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The baton was carried by members of the public earlier through Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent before crossing into Shropshire. The symbolic relay has already toured Commonwealth nations. It...
SPORTS
BBC

'Smelly' black sand on beach investigated

People are advised to keep off a section of beach because of a reported pollution incident. East Devon District Council said there was a "large patch of black and smelly sand" at the east end of Exmouth beach. South West Water (SWW) said "all of our assets in the area...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Dig to unlock mysteries of 'Arthur's Stone' in Herefordshire

An historic stone formation said to mark the spot where King Arthur slew a giant is being excavated. An archaeological dig at Arthur's Stone in Dorstone, Herefordshire, will be the site's first excavation and historians hope to reveal its secrets. Experts from English Heritage and the University of Manchester said...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teignmouth#Sentry#Uk#The University Of Exeter#Punch#Devon County Council#Bbc News
Thrillist

Europe's Castle Mecca Hides on This Popular Isle

A country with a village called Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch is bound to be a fascinating destination. Wales may feel like a tucked away place, but those in the know have long broadcasted the country’s seemingly hidden idyllic landscapes. The Dark Knight Rises placed Batman’s fictional cave behind the very real Henrhyd Falls. The Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood was so popular that even eleven years after going off air, you can still find a shrine to secondary character Ianto Jones in Cardiff’s Mermaid Quay. And Netflix hit Sex Education films in the village of Chepstow. (Yes, you can go visit the corner store, or the bridge where Adam and Eric broke up.)
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Artist, 58, and lawyer, 65, are sued by neighbours after being accused of '3ft land grab' which saw them pave over a flower bed between the back gardens of their million pound London homes

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
Daily Mail

Lawyer, 37, who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food in Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose is sent for assessment at mental hospital

A lawyer who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food at Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose stores after hearing the voice of Boris Johnson has been sent for assessment at a mental hospital. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, wandered into three stores on Fulham Palace Road, west London, carrying a bucketful...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Beverley: Dog tied to sandbag found dead in canal

An animal charity is appealing for the public's help after a dog tied to a sandbag was found dead in an East Yorkshire canal. The female greyhound was recovered from Beverley Beck by a local animal volunteer, the RSPCA said. A length of rope connected the dog's neck and the...
ANIMALS
BBC

Smooth-hound shark spotted in River Stour

A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
ANIMALS
BBC

'Body' spotted in water in Essex turns out to be mannequin

A "head" seen breaking the surface of a waterway that prompted a call to police turned out to be a mannequin. Essex Police were called to reports of a body near the Pegasus Country Club in Stanford-le-Hope in Thurrock on Monday. Alfie Best, who bought the club last month, said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tenby: Huge shark gives sailor surprise on dinghy trip

A sailor was in for a surprise after he spotted what appears to be an enormous shark circling off west Wales. Alex Brace, from Pembrokeshire, was out for a routine dinghy trip off Tenby when he and his friend noticed a big creature with two fins poking out of the water.
ANIMALS
ARTnews

Spanish Authorities Have Seized A Smuggled Drawing Attributed to Picasso Worth Nearly $500,000

Click here to read the full article. Authorities seized a drawing attributed to Pablo Picasso after it was found in a passenger’s suitcase by Spanish customs officials in an Ibiza airport earlier this month, Spain’s customs office said in a statement Monday. The passenger, who was flying from Zurich, failed to declare the artwork. Picasso’s Trois Personnages (1966) is worth 450,000 Swiss francs ($464,658). One of the most influential artists of the twentieth century, Picasso was born in Spain but lived most of his life in France, where he died at the age of 91 in 1973. Initially flagged by Swiss customs officials as...
ENTERTAINMENT
buckinghamshirelive.com

Quaint town under siege by 'vicious' seagulls attacking shoppers and walkers

Shoppers and walkers in a town are being forced to run away from seagulls who are attacking people. The attacks are so frequent that people are carrying umbrellas as protection. The attacks are taking place in Rhuddlan, Denbighshire, in North Wales, near car parks between Parliament Street and Princes Road....
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy