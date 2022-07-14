Regé-Jean Page Says ‘Bridgerton’ Can Recast His Role: ‘They’re Free to Do as They Like’

Click here to read the full article.

“ Bridgerton ” breakout Regé-Jean Page has put the Netflix series in the rearview mirror, to the point where Page would have no qualms if the production were to recast his role moving forward.

“They’re free to do as they like,” Page told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the premiere of Page’s new espionage action film “ The Gray Man .” “Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

Page went on to acknowledge the goodwill he’s received for playing Simon Basset, the at-first callous suitor who goes on to wed Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor) at the conclusion of the show’s first season.

“We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. He was the best example of a Regency fuckboy that any of us had come across,” Page continued. “And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

Page also disclosed that he hasn’t tuned into the second season of “Bridgerton,” which debuted on Netflix in March.

“I haven’t caught up with it,” Page said.

“Bridgerton” has dabbled in recasting roles before. Hannah Dodd is set to take over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Ruby Stokes in the show’s upcoming third season. The series has not taken that approach with Page’s character, explaining his absence in the first few minutes of the second season of “Bridgerton.”

Page also explained the thrill of becoming a bad guy for “The Gray Man,” the new Netflix film which sees Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans face off as opposing super spies. Page plays Denny Carmichael, a CIA chief hellbent on capturing Gosling’s dejected spy.

“I try to take all the things I like about myself — everything that you got from those self-esteem classes as a kid — put it in a box, tie up a bow and just hide it,” Page said. “It’s a delight. Hopefully you plug into the relish that the audience will have going there with you.”

“The Gray Man” will begin a limited theatrical engagement on Friday, with a debut on Netflix following on July 22.