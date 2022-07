Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, July 15, in the area of S. 49th Street and Cutting Boulevard. Just after 10 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area, police said. Officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO