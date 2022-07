BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its next “Lunch on the Lawn” on Friday, July 22, at noon with music by Tyler Hughes. The award-winning banjo player and Big Stone Gap native has been studying and performing old-time music from Southwest Virginia for over a decade now. He has toured both nationally and internationally and most recently made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville with the bluegrass band Dailey and Vincent.

