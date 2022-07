ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission will vote on a new budget for the county government and set the property tax rate on Monday. The meeting will be held at the Carter County Courthouse, with a public hearing scheduled at 5 p.m. for citizens who wish to comment on the proposed budget. Aaron Frazier, chairman of the Budget Committee of the County Commission said citizens who wish to speak during the public hearing need to make a request to speak. That request can be made by going to the county clerk’s office on Monday or calling the office.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO