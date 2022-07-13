ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Marcinkowski’s 8 saves lead Earthquakes past Galaxy 3-2

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDZfj_0gf4lSnU00

CARSON, Calif. — JT Marcinkowski had a career-high eight saves, Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse scored first-half goals one minute apart and the San Jose Earthquakes held off the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Espinoza scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute for his fifth goal of the season. Ebobisse followed with his 11th and defender Marcos López scored his first goal of the season to stake San Jose (5-7-7) to a 3-0 lead in the 40th minute.

Dejan Joveljic finished with a second-half brace for the Galaxy (8-8-3), scoring in the 48th and 88th minutes. He has eight goals this season.

The Galaxy outshot the Earthquakes 25-11 with a 10-4 edge in shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond stopped one shot for L.A.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Carson, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Ebobisse
Person
Jt Marcinkowski
Person
Cristian Espinoza
Person
Marcos López
Person
Jonathan Bond
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy