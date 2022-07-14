ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Making it through the heat without a home: 'Exhausting, absolutely exhausting'

By Angela Kerndl
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This heat is taxing on the body and can even be deadly, especially for people living on the streets. "Exhausting, absolutely exhausting," said Debra Thornton, who just lost her home two weeks ago. "Your body gets so worn down and just so tired, but...

idahonews.com

Post Register

Tick season is upon us!

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's summertime in Idaho so, unfortunately, it's also tick season. The pesky little bugs can hitch a ride on you or your pets. The Idaho Humane Society says it's seeing more dogs coming in with ticks. They then can jump off a dog and onto you or make your pet sick.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Large fire guts Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse

BOISE — More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to a large fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse on Monday afternoon. The three-alarm blaze burned at the warehouse location at 5465 W. Irving St. in Boise. “As you can see, we had a pretty extensive fire here,” said Aaron Hummel, operations and EMS division chief for the Boise Fire Department, during a media briefing near the fire site. He...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Three-alarm fire reported at Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Monday afternoon before 1:45 p.m. fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch on Irving Street. Idaho Youth CEO, Scott Curtis said the fire started in a cardboard box in the outdoor storage area and then spread to the side of the building.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Health
eastidahonews.com

Family, volunteers, authorities ‘searching relentlessly’ for missing man in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office along with volunteers and family searched throughout the weekend for a missing Garden Valley man. Milt Alley’s vehicle went into the Payette River just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Sheriff Scott Turner told the Idaho Statesman. Alley was ejected from his vehicle and into the river along the Banks to Lowman Highway at about Milepost 1.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Help is still available for renters behind on payments, at risk of eviction

TREASURE VALLEY , Idaho (CBS2) — The number of evictions are climbing here in the Treasure Valley. If you're struggling to come up with the money to pay rent, help is still available. You can apply for Covid rental assistance. That help could mean the difference between staying in your home or getting evicted.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Friends of hit and run victim in Nampa to hold auction

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Friends of a hit-and-run victim are holding an auction to raise money for medical and legal fees. Talia Elerick, 25, had her leg amputated after officials say a 32-year-old driver hit her. She's currently being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. “We’re trying to...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns at Ann Morrison Park

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is just over a month away. CBS2 is proud to be the official TV sponsor of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We've teamed up with the radio stations of Town Square Media and CapEd Credit Union to make this year's event possible.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

KTVB off the air temporarily Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Update: KTVB signal restored shortly before 11 a.m. and is back on the air. KTVB's signal from its Boise transmitter will be down temporarily on Monday morning for maintenance. The outage will affect digital channel 7.1, but will not affect viewers receiving KTVB/KTFT from the Twin Falls transmitter.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

ITD plans to expedite start of Highway 16 environmental study

BOISE, Idaho — Two serious car wrecks occurred on State Highway 16 near Emmett in back-to-back days. Wednesday's wreck killed a 40-year-old man, while Thursday's wreck sent one person to the hospital. Highway 16 is largely a one-lane highway with a few exceptions for passing lanes, according to Idaho Transportation Department Public Information Officer, Jillian Garrigues.
EMMETT, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Popular Local Burger Joint Announces It Is Expanding into Eagle

Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar locked their doors for the final time after an absolutely wild weekend of NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise too but we’re not sure which year that one closed.
EAGLE, ID
KIVI-TV

Construction on State Highway 16 expansion to start this week

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is starting the next phase of construction on the State highway 16 corridor through the Treasure Valley. The extension will run between U.S. highway 20/26 and Interstate 84, along the border of Ada and Canyon counties. It will tie into the existing SH-16 route, which continues north to Emmett.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Lucky Peak Marine Patrol warn boaters ahead of a busy weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Hitting the lake is the perfect escape from the summer heat. With a forecast full of sunshine, marine patrol deputies are expecting a busy weekend at Lucky Peak. "It hasn't been too crazy yet, but as the weather has warmed up, we definitely have a...
ADA COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The heat is on this July at Idaho Shakespeare in a show to die for

Sara Bruner knows Romeo and Juliet as well as anyone. Indeed, she has thrilled audiences as Juliet on a number of occasions…and now, she is directing what is certain to be one of the most anticipated summer experiences at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival: a 2022 production of the classic, with what she is says one foot firmly in the past and more than a few nods to the present.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eye on Boise: Calls mount for lawmakers to examine property tax issues

BOISE — As concern from Idaho homeowners has swelled in recent years over soaring property taxes, the Idaho Legislature both last year and the year before appointed a study committee of lawmakers from both parties and both houses to look at possible fixes. However, the joint panel focused largely...
BOISE, ID

