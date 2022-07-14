QB Johnson has fit right in at Kossuth

Jack Johnson was a quick study as Kossuth’s starting quarterback last season.

By the third game, he had solid command of the offense. Johnson went on to have a stellar season, leading the Aggies to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs and earning Daily Journal All-Area honors.

Johnson had transferred from McNairy Central, which is just across the Tennessee state line.

“We had to replace 95% of our offense,” Kossuth coach Brian Kelly said. “When he settled down in the third week or so, it just started clicking for him. We got to division play, he made a lot of plays. There were a lot of things that might be broken down in the passing game, and he made a play.

“We want the ball in his hands, for sure.”

Johnson went on to rush for 1,045 yards and 15 touchdowns in Kossuth’s run-heavy offense. He also completed 41.5% of his passes for 716 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, and he was named Division 1-3A MVP.

He earned the same honor this past baseball season.

Johnson said the first couple of games – both one-point losses – were about him getting his teammates to trust him.

“We took those first two losses, and a lot of that was the offense. We played really good on defense, but there were some things I needed to clean up,” Johnson said.

Kelly said about 75% of Johnson’s rushing yards came on designed plays, and the rest resulted from him scrambling when no receivers were open. A big focus for him entering his senior year has been to improve as a passer.

As a sophomore at McNairy, Johnson completed 47.4% of his passes for 1,094 yards, 11 TDs and eight interceptions. While last year’s numbers were solid, the completion percentage was too low for his liking.

“I think he’s throwing the ball better than he did last year by far,” Kelly said. “I think he’ll have a lot more weapons this year as well.”

Johnson has been working a lot with his receivers this summer, and it’s a group with good potential. Returning is 6-foot-4 Jack Hancock, who scored touchdowns on five of his seven receptions last fall. Hank Eaton, who started as a freshman, has rejoined the team. And Reid Coward, a transfer from Utah, adds to the depth.

Kelly said Johnson brings a defensive mindset to quarterback, which makes sense, because Johnson is one of Kossuth’s best defensive players. As a safety, he made three interceptions last season.

“I like hitting people, is one thing,” Johnson said. “I help get the secondary lined up so we can be in the right positions and make the plays. I just kind of watch. They do a lot more than me, usually make a lot more tackles than I do.”

As on offense, Johnson has plenty of help on defense. Lineman Trace Wegmann and linebacker Ethan Tucker are just two of the veterans from a unit that allowed only 10.1 points per game last season.

“It’s not just about one guy,” Kelly said, “but Jack is a big piece of it, there’s no doubt.”