Waco, TX

National Ice Cream Days

Woodlands Online& LLC
 5 days ago

Join us for National Ice Cream Days at Fielding's Local kitchen + bar Friday, July 15 - Sunday, July 17. Come cool off with some gourmet ice cream as we celebrate National...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Woodlands Online& LLC

Meals on Wheels Montgomery County is locked and loaded for its 7th annual Great Pumpkin Shoot

THE WOODLANDS, TX – If you’re looking for an alternative to the disgusting, sticky process of carving and gutting pumpkins into jack-o-lanterns this autumn, Montgomery County Meals on Wheels is offering – for the seventh year running – an event that gets twice the job done in a fraction of the time… and for a worthy cause to boot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

2 new Blue Bell flavors released for National Ice Cream Month

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s National Ice Cream Month!! Blue Bell is always coming out with new flavors and they just announced that Oatmeal Cream Pie is the latest addition to shelved. Every day is a great day to enjoy ice cream! But, did you know July is National Ice Cream...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Esther's Cajun Café & Soul Food kicks off big family reunion

Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food, an iconic family-run restaurant known for some of the best Southern comfort Soul food and hospitality in Houston, is inviting the community to join their family for a one-of-a-kind Family Reunion Weekend starting today, Friday, July 15, 2022 – Sunday, July 17, 2022, at their new location (5007 North Shepherd Drive) in Houston!
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Celebrate the Music of The Beatles at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 7/27

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Hear The Beatles like you’ve never heard them before when the Houston Symphony’s Classical Mystery Tour takes The Pavilion’s Main Stage on July 27, 2022. Sponsored by Huntsman, gates open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance that will feature more than two dozen Beatles tunes performed exactly as they were originally recorded. Mezzanine and lawn seating are FREE. Reserved orchestra seats are available for $25 per ticket.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Race for the Gold Summer Camp

Looking for a summer camp that’s memory will last a lifetime? Come join us for a week full of running, jumping, climbing, vaulting, scaling, and tumbling! There will be games, water fun, movie time, crafts, trampolines, obstacle courses, and more! For ages 5 - 14 Maximum Athletics is hosting...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 18 - 24, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “If summer had one defining scent, it would be the smell of barbecue.” – Katie Lee. July is already starting to wind into August, meaning the summer break is slowly but surely coming to an end. Here are some great events you can all enjoy before it’s too late!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Here's Where To Get The Best Chinese Takeout In Texas

Chinese takeout is always a good idea. In fact, a recent study even shows that it is is the food that makes people the happiest. The app Lieferando studied 2,158 people in 2020 and analyzed their emotional reactions to different types of takeout. The study determined that Chinese cuisine boosted happiness levels by as much as 58%!
TEXAS STATE
#Vanilla Ice Cream#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Sugar#Temp#Whiskey#Food Drink#National Ice Cream Days#Mill King Creamery#Tx#Summer Berries Honey#The Bar Ice Cream Day
Woodlands Online& LLC

12 Wingspan Drive

Bathroom(s): 4.0 Total Area: 3394 Sq. Ft. SPECTACULAR CUSTOMIZED DAVID WEEKLEY "The Delancey" on a private corner lot, in Summer Storm in the heart of COCHRAN'S CROSSING! This lovely 4/4/2.5 home features both formals, a spacious island kitchen open to breakfast & family rooms, a study with a full bath nearby, and a huge primary suite w/sitting area downstairs. Upstairs is a small game room, 3 bedrooms, & 2 full baths! 2019 ROOF! 2022 FRESH NEUTRAL INTERIOR PAINT & CARPETING! 2022 DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE OVEN & OVEN. Light & bright w/2 story foyer & family room! Fantastic backyard w/a wood deck, & beautiful huge sunroom! ROOM FOR A POOL! FANTASTIC LOCATION! Walking distance to Highly Rated Powell Elementary & The Woodlands High School! Enjoy the many parks, Rec. Center, pools, 200+ miles of nature trails & The Woodlands Palmer Golf Course nearby! Close to grocery stores, restaurants, Market St., Waterway & more! EZ access to I-45! A RARE FIND! HURRY! Come home to The Woodlands, the best place to live in the USA!!!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WOODLANDS WEATHER THIS WEEK – We'll always have August

THE WOODLANDS, TX – All week long, our high temps will break the 100 mark; add to that the humidity and the resulting ‘feels-like’ highs could get downright dangerous. Seems like the century-mark temps will stick around through the end of the month. Today we’re destined to...
ENVIRONMENT
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Operation Backpack is underway .

For 18 years, YMCA Operation Backpack has provided school supplies for children in communities across the Houston area, filling them with hope for a brighter future as they start the school year. The children in our community need us now more than ever. We serve pre-K-12th Grade with the drive.
CHARITIES
Woodlands Online& LLC

19th annual YMCA Kids Triathlon brought out the best of the best

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The heat, sunlight, and too-early start time didn’t stop approximately 300 kids and their families from heading to the YMCA at Branch Crossing for the 19th annual Kids Triathlon, presented by Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands. Don’t let the word ‘kids’ fool you; this was a grueling, intensive, no-holds-barred competition between youths between the ages of 6 and 12 to capture glory, medals, and quite possibly ice cream after the event.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Exotic animal spotted running near Houston highway

HOUSTON - It's wild kingdom in Houston! The other day it was a cow seeking shelter on a Houston lawn from the heat. Now, it's a different kind of animal spotted running near a Houston highway!. Lola Oyekan was driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley and...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Habitat MCTX introduces new partner FITNESS PROJECT for home builds

CONROE, TX -- Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County (Habitat MCTX) is finishing their first new home build with an ADA compliant shower that will fit the needs of an elderly couple moving into their Cedar Creek community. FITNESS PROJECT and The John Cooper School partnered with Habitat MCTX to build their first new home and John Cooper’s 22nd home in the community, respectively.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Which Houston neighborhood is ranked the best to live in?

A friend of mine was moving to Houston recently and asked for advice on where she should live. Being a writer and researcher, I told her I would look into this and get back to her. So, a day later, I presented my findings to her, and I thought I would share them with you.
Click2Houston.com

This local grandmother is a TikTok star thanks to her dance moves

HOUSTON – Trisha Marroquin is a Houston grandmother who has become a Tiktok sensation thanks to her funny videos and sassy dance challenges. Since opening the app in March of 2020, the 52-year-old wife, and mother of 4 has garnered 3.9 million followers and 52 million likes just on TikTok.
HOUSTON, TX

