National Ice Cream Days

Bathroom(s): 4.0 Total Area: 3394 Sq. Ft. SPECTACULAR CUSTOMIZED DAVID WEEKLEY "The Delancey" on a private corner lot, in Summer Storm in the heart of COCHRAN'S CROSSING! This lovely 4/4/2.5 home features both formals, a spacious island kitchen open to breakfast & family rooms, a study with a full bath nearby, and a huge primary suite w/sitting area downstairs. Upstairs is a small game room, 3 bedrooms, & 2 full baths! 2019 ROOF! 2022 FRESH NEUTRAL INTERIOR PAINT & CARPETING! 2022 DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE OVEN & OVEN. Light & bright w/2 story foyer & family room! Fantastic backyard w/a wood deck, & beautiful huge sunroom! ROOM FOR A POOL! FANTASTIC LOCATION! Walking distance to Highly Rated Powell Elementary & The Woodlands High School! Enjoy the many parks, Rec. Center, pools, 200+ miles of nature trails & The Woodlands Palmer Golf Course nearby! Close to grocery stores, restaurants, Market St., Waterway & more! EZ access to I-45! A RARE FIND! HURRY! Come home to The Woodlands, the best place to live in the USA!!!

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO