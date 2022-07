MURRAY – The finished Murray-Calloway County Community Weave Project will be displayed starting Friday. The project is sponsored by Independence Bank, and community members were first invited to participate in the weaving at the Murray Art Guild’s Summer Art Party during Freedom Fest. The loom was later placed in the Independence Bank lobby, and the public was encouraged to come by on Monday for the Community Weave Project Party to enter a piece of cloth as part of the hanging to be completed by the MAG.

