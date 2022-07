Although Scotty Pippen Jr. did not get selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers promptly snatched up the former Vanderbilt star point guard on a two-way contract that will allow him to see the floor in up to 50 regular-season games during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers completed their set of five games at Las Vegas Summer League this weekend, Saturday, with a win over the Dallas Mavericks and finished 3-2 overall. Pippen served as one of the team's most productive players.

