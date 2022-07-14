ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Energy-producing states lag in latest economic numbers

By Tim Henderson, Stateline.org
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

(TNS) Amid worries about a possible recession, energy-producing states had the biggest drops in GDP during the first quarter of this year, despite skyrocketing oil and gas prices, new government figures show. The main reason: Energy companies are still struggling to bring back workers and rigs that were idled...

www.murrayledger.com

The Associated Press

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America’s automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans. Now, the companies are zeroing in at the heart of the U.S. auto market: The compact SUV. In their drive to have EVs dominate vehicle sales in coming years, the automakers are promoting their new models as having the range, price and features to rival their gas-powered competitors. Some are so far proving quite popular. Ford’s $45,000-plus Mustang Mach E is sold out for the model year. On Monday night, General Motors’ Chevrolet brand introduced an electric version of its Blazer, also starting around $45,000, when it goes on sale next summer. Also coming next year: An electric Chevy Equinox, with a base price of about $30,000, whose price could give it particular appeal with modest-income households. There’s also the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen’s ID.4 in the $40,000s and Nissan’s upcoming Ariya around $47,000 with a lower-priced version coming.
Sahan Journal

Northern Minnesota tribes sue Environmental Protection Agency over state’s new water quality standards

Two northern Minnesota Native American tribes have sued the United States Environmental Protection Agency in a bid to reverse recent changes the state made to its water quality standards. The tribes argue the changes are likely to damage wild rice and pollute waters on their reservations and treaty-protected lands.  The post Northern Minnesota tribes sue Environmental Protection Agency over state’s new water quality standards appeared first on Sahan Journal.
