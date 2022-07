Tara is a 2-month-old, medium-haired kitten. She came in with her litter mates, and they are all inquisitive and playful. She is already spayed, so she can go home today. Charlie is a 3-year-old, 70-pound shepherd blend. He enjoys stealing your attention. He is also neutered and ready to go home. Freckles is a 3-year-old, 13-pound Chihuahua blend. She came in as a stray and seems nervous of new people, but she warms up quickly once she gets to know you. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

DECATUR, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO