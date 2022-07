MOULTON — Benny Dean Kiwanis Bennett, 71, of Moulton passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Landersville Church of Christ. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM immediately following at the church. Burial will be in Landersville Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.

MOULTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO