Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the creation of a task force to help tackle affordable housing, according to a press release Thursday. Created through executive order, the task force consists of 30 members including legislators and local officials and is being asked by the governor to provide recommendations for strategies for how to increase the supply of affordable workforce housing, “specifically focusing on regulatory changes and best practices that could be adopted by state agencies and local governments,” as well as measures the legislature could take, according to the executive order.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO