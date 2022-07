Earlier this month many residents in Oelwein Iowa woke up to flyers with swastikas on them. A neo-Nazi group is accused of putting up these posters and flyers in a public park located in Oelwein. This incident is not only getting a lot of attention from locals and other Iowans, but it is now also being covered on platforms like TikTok, and it's going viral.

OELWEIN, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO