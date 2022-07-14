ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

III Armored Corps chief of staff earns a star

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe III Armored Corps and Fort Hood held a promotion ceremony in honor of Col. Matthew W. Brown, the chief of staff of III Armored Corps on Tuesday to the rank of brigadier general. Lt. Gen. Robert “Pat” White, commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, presided...

