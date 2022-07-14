ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean Health Initiatives Second Annual Summer Fundraiser

 5 days ago
JERSEY SHORE – Join on July 27 to support Ocean Health Initiatives, a FQHC providing outreach health services and information to Monmouth and Ocean County individuals and families since 2003. Your support helps us to help the families in our area stay healthy and safe.

During the pandemic it was OHI’s Outreach Team that went out into the communities with a host of other health organizations to provide free COVID tests, screenings, health information and vaccines to the people who needed it the most. OHI provides these services free or low cost to all families regardless of their ability to pay; many of these families are uninsured or underinsured or who have disparities that prevent them from getting the care they need.

Their upcoming fundraiser supports OHI’s outreach team and the events they hold for the community. Consider showing your support by attending this very import event.

It’s time to FIESTA! Ocean Health Initiatives second annual Summer Fundraiser will be held on July 27 at D’Jais Oceanview Bar & Grill. (1801 Ocean Avenue in Belmar)

They have so much planned for this event: A whole pig roast, raffle, 50/50, silent auction, lots of delicious themed food and drinks, dancing, prizes, and so much more just steps away from the shore.

Visit ohinj.square.site for more information. RSVP to Nicole, njones@ohinj.org.

