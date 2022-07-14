ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Phillips going to make a run at golf qualifying school

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
 5 days ago
Former OHS and Xavier golfer Ke’Asha Phillips has her sights set on turning pro and is preparing for qualifying school. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Ke’Asha Phillips has been thinking about making a move toward professional golf for some time now.

“In the last few years of college we looked at everything, and me and my dad have been looking at things for a long time,” Ke’Asha said of her and David Phillips. “We’ve been figuring out with golf where I have to go to play, what I have to do to get ready, the numbers I have to shoot.”

Phillips will be heading to LPGA Qualifying School at Rancho Mirage, California, in late August to begin the journey to qualify for the Epson Tour, which is the LPGA equivalent of the Korn Ferry Tour, a level below the PGA in men’s golf.

Stage I of 2022 LPGA Q School will be held Aug. 18-21 at Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore and Palmer Courses) in Rancho Mirage. Stage II will be held Oct. 18-21 at Plantation Golf and Country Club (Bobcat and Panther Courses) in Venice, Florida.

All players who qualify for Q-Series through Stage II of Q School receive Epson Tour status.

“Everyone is like it’s tough and challenging,” Phillips said of qualifying school. “But I have the support of a lot of people right now, and this is something I really want to do.”

Phillips graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati in 2021 and played as a graduate student in 2021-22 at Akron working on a master’s in social work. Phillips was a star golfer at Owensboro High School, and she was third individually in the KHSAA State Tournament in her senior year (2016-17).

Phillips has been focused and working on getting her game in line over the last few months, practicing and playing at Ben Hawes Golf Course, where she works in the pro shop.

That work capped off well on Monday and Tuesday when Phillips won the women’s Kentucky Open championship at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland. She thinks that will be a good springboard for the next month then in to qualifying school.

“I feel like a win is always good,” Phillips said. “Winning at home, in your home state with everything clicking, it makes me feel good about my game, but makes me want to go harder, this is only the beginning.”

There will be practice rounds Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, then the tournament rounds for Q school are Thursday through Sunday. If she finishes high enough in California, Phillips would go to the second stage in Florida.

She has been working with a swing coach, Scott Hamilton in Cartersville, Georgia.

“I think I’ve cleaned a lot of stuff up, now it’s just small little tweaks,” Phillips said. “We’ve been working a lot on the back swing. Off the tee is my strong point, I can hit off the tee pretty well and that helps to hit the fairways. When I’m putting well it’s going to be a decent day.”

She will be in another stoke play tournament in Kentucky before going to qualifying school. Phillips thinks playing college golf will help her through the grind of four days of competition in Rancho Mirage.

“I’ve always just been kind of laid back, chill on the golf course, I don’t let too much get to me,” Phillips said. “Mental toughness is 90% of golf, in college you would have 36-hole days, and if you had a bad 18, you knew you had 18 more to play well.”

David Phillips and Ke’Asha have also been getting sponsorships from Owensboro/Daviess County businesses to help with costs of making the trip to California.

David Phillips said winning the Kentucky Open could get Ke’Asha more notice in golfing circles.

“Her game is trending in the right direction,” David said.

And Ke’Asha is looking to take the next step.

“I always knew I wanted to play college golf, get an education, now I want to try and do this,” Phillips said of qualifying school. “I’ve put in too many reps to not give this a try.”

