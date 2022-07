NORWALK, Calif. - One man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a driver in the face on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk Monday morning, according to police. California Highway Patrol officials say the shooting happened just before noon Monday just past the Norwalk Boulevard off-ramp of the 5. Officers say the driver of BMW got out of his car in heavy traffic, approached a box truck with a gun in hand, and shot the driver from point-blank range.

NORWALK, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO