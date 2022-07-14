KWC, Family Y putting on youth basketball camp

Caiden Turner shoots a jump shot from under the basket while playing basketball with Cain Turner, right, and Aiden Willard, middle, on Wednesday at the Owensboro Family YMCA. Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball is working with the Family Y to host a kids-teenagers basketball camp at KWC starting Monday. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirerm

Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball is working with the Owensboro Family Y to put on a kids-teenagers basketball camp at KWC starting Monday, July 18 through July 21.

This will be the first camp collaboration with the Family Y and KWC since Drew Cooper has been the KWC men’s basketball coach, and he said the idea of putting a camp together with one of its neighbors made a lot of sense.

“It was really just brain storming,” Cooper said. “They approached me about a camp, and camps used to be really big here at KWC. When I got here we talked about doing it my first year and didn’t, then COVID hit. So, we said to Josh (Booker) what if we did it in the summer, make it a 4-day event, use each facility resources. We’re going to have some swim time in there, we’re right next to each other, and we’re just teaming up to make it a better experience for the kids.”

There are some KWC players coming back to work the camp along with KWC coaches.

Booker is the Wellness and Program Director at the Family Y.

“We both have a common cause in trying to reach out to the community,” Booker said. “The Y and KWC have a rich history in basketball. The common denominator is the youth and outreach. Giving these kids a chance to practice, play and learn from KWC players and coaching staff is really cool. That was my big motivator, I wanted people who were involved with basketball, played basketball.

“That’s why I like cooperating with KWC so much, using different people from their athletics, using some people from soccer, baseball, whatever sport. Your kid wants to go somewhere and you’ve got five college kids who play soccer, and they are giving the instruction, just that alone put some value into it.”

The Family Y is handling the registration and marketing of the camp. KWC is providing infrastructure, it’s going to be at KWC, its players will be involved, they will be like the staff.

“This is the first time we’ve done this, I’m looking to have more,” Booker said. “We’re so close in proximity, their student body and staff have a membership agreement with us. Their kids are great.”

Cost for the camp is $40 for ages 5-8 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $75 for ages 9-16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch is provided. Drop off/pick up is at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center on the campus of KWC. Email JoshBooker@owensboroymca.org or call 270-663-8208 for more information or to register.

Registration is preferred by July 15 at the YMCA; but onsite registration will be available the morning of Monday, July 18.