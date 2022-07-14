ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Pedigo shares story of homelessness

By Joseph Russell Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmNck_0gf4X21z00

Harry Pedigo knows what it’s like to be homeless, and the executive director for St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter and the Daniel Pitino Shelter is using his platform to advocate for those in need in Owensboro.

Pedigo spoke at the weekly Owensboro Rotary Club meeting Wednesday at the Winchester Center on Kentucky Wesleyan College’s campus, sharing the story of how he overcame 15 years of homelessness and later found a position from which he could help others in similar situations.

“What I didn’t know was coming to Owensboro was all part of God’s plan,” said Pedigo, a Bardstown native who was originally headed to Campbellsville but ended up in Daviess County and entered the Owensboro Regional Recovery substance abuse program. “It was all designed for me to be here.”

With two kids who were counting on him back home, Pedigo started taking college classes. Eight years later, he earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Louisville in 2020.

In the meantime, he’d started volunteering at St. Benedict’s in 2012, and it wasn’t long until Pedigo realized how much the stories he heard reflected his own path.

“I was homeless, but I was in denial,” he said. “At 29, I never had my name on a lease, never owned a car. I slept underneath porches, in the backseat of cars, on my parents’ couch, with a friend — wherever I could go, that’s where I stayed — but I never had my own place to call home. God knew what he was doing taking me through this journey.”

Through help from the shelter, along with transitional home opportunities that allowed him to build independence, Pedigo found his footing — and now he’s able to help those following in his footsteps.

“Today, I get to manage that home,” he said. “How rewarding is that? How cool is that, actually? I think, sometimes, how did I even end up where I’m at today?

More from this section

“I think God really knew what he was doing. I’ve taken everything in my life, and I’ve taken everything that research says, and I’ve taken all the studies, and I’ve listened to the people because they’re the most important. They know what they’re talking about, they just don’t know how to do it.”

And, Pedigo added, both shelters continue to grow as homelessness remains an ever-expanding issue.

“As the pandemic continues to sweep — because we’ve not seen the true fallout from it yet — we’re seeing our numbers increase,” he continued. “I’m getting calls from families of six, eight and 10. It’s almost unheard of. There’s no family shelter within 10 states that can accommodate a family of eight. These are things we’re thinking of right now: How do we prepare for this? Because it’s coming. Homelessness is definitely on the rise here in Owensboro.

“We’re just so blessed that we can be a small piece of a solution, and we hope we can continue doing that through the facilities we have and our services.”

More importantly than anything, Pedigo noted, was how to view those struggling with homelessness — and he urges anyone who wants to help to simply stop by for a visit.

“It really changes your perspective when you engage with them on a different level besides seeing them on a street corner or seeing them at a bus stop or seeing them come in the emergency room or seeing them under an overpass,” he said. “There’s something different about engaging with them. What you find is the humanity part of it. They’re just like us. They bleed, they hurt, they’ve been through their own struggles and traumas, and they’re in a crisis situation.

“I would tell people to make sure they’re helping the local organizations. Don’t hand money out to the homeless and think you’re helping the homeless, because you’re not helping that way. Come by one of the shelters for a tour is the best way. I want to get them in the door. If I can get you to invest (in your heart), that’ll make you a lifetime supporter and lover of the homeless.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky is back in the red again in COVID cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week. Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area […]
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Bardstown, KY
Daviess County, KY
Society
Owensboro, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Daviess County, KY
City
Campbellsville, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Thousands arrive for Sturgis Bike Rally

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – A Union County favorite is once again bringing thousands of people into western Kentucky. In fact, the population of Sturgis, Kentucky is estimated to nearly triple during the Sturgis Bike Rally, bringing in an estimated 6,500-7,000 bikers from all over the country. “A lot of the same people come back every […]
STURGIS, KY
wevv.com

Two areas in Evansville are under a boil advisory

Portions of a pair of Evansville neighborhoods are under a precautionary boil advisory. The first advisory was issued July 13 and affects customers on the west side. The impacted homes are between Hartmentz road to the north, Drier Boulevard to the east, Claremont to the south and S. Barker to the west.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Henderson Teen In Critical Condition

Henderson County deputies were called to the vicinity of Green River Road and Tillman Bethel Road about 4:30 Sunday morning where they found three juveniles involved in a wreck. Investigation showed a male was driving the truck, while two girls were riding in the bed. The truck apparently went off...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#St Benedict#The Daniel Pitino Shelter#Owensboro Rotary Club
wevv.com

New retail center to open in northeast Evansville

A busy shopping spot on North Green River Road will soon have more tenets. According to Summit Real Estate Services, the new energy efficient retail center will be located on North Green River Road in front of Meijer. The company offering to lease the space says it has excellent visibility...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New information released in Fort Branch rape case

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)– A probable cause affidavit is revealing more information in a rape investigation in Fort Branch. Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese is accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will at a mobile home in Fort Branch. Police responded to a residence in Fort Branch for […]
FORT BRANCH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased named on Old Corydon-Henderson Road

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police Department (HPD) says the driver of the motorcycle, Charles B. Harris III, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. HPD says on July 15 at 7:58 a.m. it responded to the intersection of Hwy 425 and Old Corydon Road in reference to a Collison between a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
14news.com

Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a wreck on the Northbound Twin Bridge Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. Video from a 14 News team member shows traffic was able to keep moving in the left lane. It shows damage to a car that hit the guardrail.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Owensboro crash

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. The Daviess County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died as 39-year-old Nicholas C. Howell. The crash happened on Wednesday morning, at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street. Police say...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis police crash into Family Dollar

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Sturgis Kentucky Police vehicles have been involved in an apparent crash with each other resulting in one hitting the Family Dollar store. Sturgis Mayor Doug Rodgers said no one was injured and the officers involved were sent for the required drug screens. The Family Dollar had enough damage forcing it to be closed on July 15.
STURGIS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police search LST-325 for shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting. The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue. Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot. That person was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
newsnowdc.com

Carma A. Thimling, 58, Jasper

Carma A. Thimling, 58, of Jasper, died Sunday, July 10, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born in Jasper March 15, 1964, to Thomas C. and Marlene S. (Hartley) Hoffman. She married Dennis Thimling Jr. September 5, 1987, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Webster County woman apprehended with meth and a child in a car

A Webster County woman faces multiple charges related to possession of meth following a traffic stop last week. According to Providence Police Department, 56-year-old Lisa Brown was pulled over after a license check revealed the registered owner had a suspended driver's license. Brown told the officer that she had alcohol in back of the vehicle and it was a violation of her release on pending meth charges.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
245
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy