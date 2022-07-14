Pedigo shares story of homelessness

Harry Pedigo knows what it’s like to be homeless, and the executive director for St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter and the Daniel Pitino Shelter is using his platform to advocate for those in need in Owensboro.

Pedigo spoke at the weekly Owensboro Rotary Club meeting Wednesday at the Winchester Center on Kentucky Wesleyan College’s campus, sharing the story of how he overcame 15 years of homelessness and later found a position from which he could help others in similar situations.

“What I didn’t know was coming to Owensboro was all part of God’s plan,” said Pedigo, a Bardstown native who was originally headed to Campbellsville but ended up in Daviess County and entered the Owensboro Regional Recovery substance abuse program. “It was all designed for me to be here.”

With two kids who were counting on him back home, Pedigo started taking college classes. Eight years later, he earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Louisville in 2020.

In the meantime, he’d started volunteering at St. Benedict’s in 2012, and it wasn’t long until Pedigo realized how much the stories he heard reflected his own path.

“I was homeless, but I was in denial,” he said. “At 29, I never had my name on a lease, never owned a car. I slept underneath porches, in the backseat of cars, on my parents’ couch, with a friend — wherever I could go, that’s where I stayed — but I never had my own place to call home. God knew what he was doing taking me through this journey.”

Through help from the shelter, along with transitional home opportunities that allowed him to build independence, Pedigo found his footing — and now he’s able to help those following in his footsteps.

“Today, I get to manage that home,” he said. “How rewarding is that? How cool is that, actually? I think, sometimes, how did I even end up where I’m at today?

“I think God really knew what he was doing. I’ve taken everything in my life, and I’ve taken everything that research says, and I’ve taken all the studies, and I’ve listened to the people because they’re the most important. They know what they’re talking about, they just don’t know how to do it.”

And, Pedigo added, both shelters continue to grow as homelessness remains an ever-expanding issue.

“As the pandemic continues to sweep — because we’ve not seen the true fallout from it yet — we’re seeing our numbers increase,” he continued. “I’m getting calls from families of six, eight and 10. It’s almost unheard of. There’s no family shelter within 10 states that can accommodate a family of eight. These are things we’re thinking of right now: How do we prepare for this? Because it’s coming. Homelessness is definitely on the rise here in Owensboro.

“We’re just so blessed that we can be a small piece of a solution, and we hope we can continue doing that through the facilities we have and our services.”

More importantly than anything, Pedigo noted, was how to view those struggling with homelessness — and he urges anyone who wants to help to simply stop by for a visit.

“It really changes your perspective when you engage with them on a different level besides seeing them on a street corner or seeing them at a bus stop or seeing them come in the emergency room or seeing them under an overpass,” he said. “There’s something different about engaging with them. What you find is the humanity part of it. They’re just like us. They bleed, they hurt, they’ve been through their own struggles and traumas, and they’re in a crisis situation.

“I would tell people to make sure they’re helping the local organizations. Don’t hand money out to the homeless and think you’re helping the homeless, because you’re not helping that way. Come by one of the shelters for a tour is the best way. I want to get them in the door. If I can get you to invest (in your heart), that’ll make you a lifetime supporter and lover of the homeless.”