MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs has ranked in the top five Best Small Arts Scenes in America, according to USA Today. “The original nomination came from an expert panel, but I don’t think you have to be an expert to enjoy everything that our creative community has to offer,” said Creative Alliance executive director Becca Sickbert. “This is a town that incorporates art into everyday life, whether we’re solving big problems or celebrating key moments together .”

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO