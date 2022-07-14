OH negotiating return as backup ambulance provider

City, county and Owensboro Health officials are in negotiations about renewing their backup ambulance agreement that ended three years ago.

Although a deal has not been reached, Mayor Tom Watson and Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said they’ve been having discussions with OH for months.

“Right now, the city and county are contracting for the ambulance, but we think the hospital should be contracting for the ambulance (service),” Mattingly said.

OH did not provide any details about the talks, but confirmed negotiations were taking place through a written statement from OH President and CEO Mike Marsh.

“We are pleased to confirm that Owensboro Health is having positive and productive discussions with local government officials about our role in supporting vital ambulance services for the residents of Daviess County,” Marsh said. “Owensboro Health is committed to being part of the solution, and I am confident that we will reach an agreement soon.

“I also appreciate both the mayor and the judge-executive for considering ways to help Owensboro Health grow and compete in the future. I am very encouraged by these discussions, and I believe we will accomplish positive things for our community by working together.”

In June 2019, OH notified the city and county that it would no longer participate in the agreement once that contract expired on Sept. 18, 2019.

Along with being the designated backup ambulance service, OH also contributed, with the city and county, to the $150,000 subsidy for the primary ambulance provider — America Medical Response (AMR) Inc.

At that time, then OH president and CEO Greg Strahan sent a letter to city and county officials that proposed OH contributing $50,000 to the subsidy with no commitment regarding backup services. And the $50,000 subsidy hinged on county and city officials not negotiating with any of OH’s competitors.

The city and county rejected the offer and recruited Evansville-based Deaconess Hospital in August 2019 to be the backup ambulance service. Deaconess agreed to only step in if AMR’s contract were to terminate prematurely. The agreement did not contractually obligate Deaconess to provide backup to AMR in cases of ambulance shortages or any adverse event.

If a new agreement is reached with OH, County Attorney Claud Porter said there’s no date binding Deaconess to the current backup agreement.

“They’re on a standby basis, so they don’t do anything unless conditions are met,” Porter said. “And if we say, ‘Well, there are no conditions, and we have another person (or) entity who will provide that service, then I think we can terminate it.”

To ensure the $150,000 subsidy — the city has been paying $90,000 and the county $60,000.

“We split it based on the population inside and outside the city limits,” Mattingly said.

According to Watson, OH paying the full $150,000 subsidy to AMR is on the table. There would also be changes to bylaws, such as adding representatives to the ambulance board from Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield.

Watson said he’s ready to move forward with the new agreement that would allow OH to return as the backup ambulance provider.

“I’m for whatever makes the hospital work, and at the same time, what takes care of the community,” he said.

The departure of OH from the agreement also led to the restructuring of what was the Medical Control Authority (MCA) in December 2019.

It was renamed the Ambulance Contracting Authority (ACA). City and county officials said at the time it was necessary because OH was no longer part of the $150,000 subsidy.

Under the ACA, both the county and the city have three appointed board members, consisting of a representative of the sheriff’s office, police department, county fire department, city fire department and two community members.

The county attorney, city attorney, 911 director and a representative from Owensboro Health serve as auxiliary members and do not vote.

Until 2019, OH had been a partner with the city and county in the backup ambulance agreement for more than 40 years.

In 1978, the city, county and what was then Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital inked an agreement that outlined each of their responsibilities — the city and county would provide, what was then a public hospital, four fully-equipped ambulances, and the hospital agreed to run them 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Government would provide the capital, and health experts would provide the medical service.

In 1998, Yellow Ambulance took over the service. And as the hospital transitioned from a public entity to private, OH continued as the ambulance backup that would be triggered only if the primary contractor were to fail to meet its end of the deal.

In May 2019, AMR became the primary ambulance provider for the city and county.

Two years later, Marsh replaced Strahan after he retired as president and CEO.

Mattingly said Marsh has been more than open-minded about rejoining the backup agreement.

“I think he’s a lot more receptive than Strahan ever was,” Mattingly said.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299